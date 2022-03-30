Maritime veterans join SteelCorr’s strategic advisory board

The company spent 22.4 per cent of its total 2021 revenue on R&D.
SteelCorr, a Dubai based company that uses AI-powered corrosion monitoring to support asset integrity, welcomed two distinguished shipping technology and innovation veterans to its strategic advisory board.
Nakul Malhotra, vice-president Open Innovation, Wilhelmsen and Capt. Gordon Reilly, former CEO and director of OCS Services Group, a joint venture of BW Offshore, formerly Prosafe Production & Nortrans Offshore will join the board as trusted advisors to shape and guide the go-to-market strategies of SteelCorr, working closely with the leadership team. Both advisors bring considerable experience in the fields of commercial strategy, technology and innovation in the maritime industry.
Leroy Dias, founder of SteelCorr said: “The Digital Paint Report (DPR) app is an AI-powered Corrosion monitoring solution that sends asset managers objective insights on corrosion trends. Timely action can help reduce steel renewal and extend the asset life. Over 80 ships used our app in 2021 and we have an ambition to lead the area of intelligent inspection and reporting. This is where Nakul and Gordon’s decades of experience can add real horsepower."
SteelCorr's CAGR since 2019 has been over 100 per cent and over 80 ships used the app in 2021. "We have an ambition to lead the area of intelligent inspection and reporting," said Dias. — business@khaleejtimes.com
The company spent 22.4 per cent of its total 2021 revenue on R&D.
