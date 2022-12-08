Mariam Almheiri attends opening of Jaleel Holdings’ Dh90m distribution facility

The new facility double’s the group’s food storage capacity with room for further expansion; Caters to the needs of more than 15,000 B2B customers across UAE

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, tours Jaleel Holdings' new Dh90 million distribution facility at Dubai Industrial City. Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of Tecom Group; and Saud Abu Alshawareb, executive vice-president of Industrial Leasing, TECOM Group; MV Kunhumohammed, chairman, Jaleel Holdings; Sameer K Mohammed, managing director, Jaleel Holdings, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. — Supplied photo

Jaleel Holdings, one of the leading UAE-based investment companies, has opened its new Dh90 million facility at Dubai Industrial City, a member of Tecom Group. As a part of the region’s largest industrial hub, the facility comprises the latest store of UAE’s largest consumer goods wholesaler, Jaleel Cash & Carry and the integrated logistics centre of Crosswell Logistics.

The ceremony was presided over by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment. Also in attendance was Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of Tecom Group; and Saud Abu Alshawareb, executive vice-president of Industrial Leasing, Tecom Group; MV Kunhumohammed, chairman, Jaleel Holdings; Sameer K Mohammed; managing director, Jaleel Holdings, among other dignitaries including government officials and VIPs.

Jaleel Holdings owns and operates retail, wholesale, distribution and processing companies in the fresh food and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sectors. With a presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Ghana, the group is one of the largest consumer goods distributors in the region.

Dubai Industrial City will house the group’s latest Jaleel Cash and Carry store, which caters to the bulk buying needs of the B2B customers, including groceries, supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and B2C customers. The facility also includes Crosswell Logistics LLC, a fully-owned subsidiary of Jaleel Holdings and Contract Logistics Services provider. It offers more than 28,000 palletised tons of multiple-temperature controlled storage ranging from ambient to -20 C and transport services.

This facility allows Jaleel Cash and Carry to ensure a 30-day stock for all customers and fulfil the daily requirements of hotels, restaurants, caterers, retailers, offices and bulk-buying families. The 30-day stock is also large enough to serve five per cent of UAE’s population.

Eng Mohammed Mousa Alameeri, assistant undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Enhancing food security is one of the strategic priorities for the UAE. This is being achieved through a set of policies and initiatives which facilitate active contribution of the country’s private sector by developing their production capabilities. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is committed to further augment this collaboration with the private sector entities.”

“The opening of the new facility of Jaleel Holdings is a significant step in this direction, which will go a long way in supporting a sustainable supply chain and marketing homegrown products,” he said.

Saud Abu Alshawareb said food security and sustainability rely on advanced manufacturing. Government strategies and initiatives such as ‘Operation 300bn’ and ‘Make it in Emirates’, are attracting significant investment with benefits in key sectors like fresh food and FMCG, while providing a roadmap for sustainable and innovation-led operations.

"Jaleel Holdings opening its largest-ever facility proves that Dubai Industrial City has become the go-to place for food manufacturing, processing and distribution leaders. Our state-of-the-art infrastructure, leasing portfolio and storage facilities provide a ready environment for businesses like Jaleel Holdings to expand their distribution channels and customer base, strengthening our contribution to the National Food Security Strategy 2051.”

Sameer K Mohammed said: “Being the first and largest Cash and Carry chain in the region, we always strive to be closer to our customers to provide easy access and convenience. This new store will enable our customers in the UAE to have a faster and convenient fulfilment of their daily requirements. Apart from the Cash and carry store we have our new integrated logistic venture in the same facility with a 28,000 MT storage capacity. We will be offering world class 4 PL Services to the market through this facility.”

He said this state-of-the-art logistics centre has been built keeping sustainability and environment goals in mind. "We also believe this would help us to play a part in the food security drive of the nation as it would help us to stock 30 days basic food necessities for 500,000 individuals.”

UAE’s largest consumer goods wholesaler

The facility will be the company’s largest in the region, with a total built-up area of 281,000 sqft and an investment of more than Dh90 million — the equivalent of $24.5 million. Benefiting from Dubai Industrial City’s proximity to key transport networks, including land, sea, air, and soon Etihad Rail, Jaleel Holdings will be able to cater to customers across the GCC and Africa.

The new facility will enable the group to double its storage capacity, currently built for 19,000 pallets (approximately 28,000 tonnes).

Built for sustainability

Like many of Dubai Industrial City’s factories including Al Barakah Dates, Asmak, Patchi, and Uniliver which span across its 550 million sqft ecosystem, sustainable practices have been integrated into Jaleel Holdings’ facility in line with Dubai’s overarching sustainability and net-zero carbon goals. Innovative technologies, including world class warehouse management system & latest devices to ensure paperless operations along with real time monitoring through mobile App will ensure efficient operations and track energy usage. Usage of advanced skylights with U-value of less than 1 and sensor-controlled lights help reduce energy consumption. Also standing seam roof allows to accommodate solar panels to generate up to 2.5 MW Power.

The new facility features an ammonia plant to manage the temperature in the facility and prevent harm to the environment. An average of 9,000 litres of water from the cooling equipment is recycled daily for all irrigation, sanitation, and flushing requirements.

Food security

In 2018, the UAE Government introduced the National Food Security Strategy 2051 to strengthen the national food basket. Localised production, advanced production, diversified food sources, and active legislation and partnerships provide a framework to ensure a sustainable food supply. Dubai Industrial City offers a range of leading food producers and distributors, including hydroponic farms, a fully equipped and globally competitive ecosystem to drive up food manufacturing in Dubai for export to global markets.

Dubai Industrial City, an industrial focused business district, is one of the largest in TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City and Dubai Design District.

