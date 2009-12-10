MAR Interested in German Submarine Maker

Since its inception, e-Empower has partnered with Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Akshaak and noon
Business1 day ago
ThyssenKrupp is currently reorganising its shipbuilding activities afteer a decline in new orders, particularly for container ships.
On October 15, the German company agreed with Abu Dhabi MAR on a long-term strategic cooperation to build naval ships and mega-yachts. The partnership involves forming Blohm+Voss Naval, a 50:50 joint venture that will make naval surface ships including frigates, corvettes and offshore patrol vessels.
“As part of the due diligence on Blohm+Voss, we had spoken also about a stake in HDW,” the Germany-based spokesman for Abu Dhabi MAR told Reuters. But he said the examination of the books of Blohm+Voss was a priority.
Since its inception, e-Empower has partnered with Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Akshaak and noon
Business1 day ago
In the UAE, overall, consumer confidence declined by 1.8 per cent in December to 76.2 per cent, compared to November’s series high of 78 per cent
Business2 days ago
This round marks the first time Fit On Click has raised institutional funding after being self-funded since conception
Business2 days ago
Revised fee structure is effective from January
Business2 days ago
The five properties ADFD is investing in combined have more than 760 rooms and support nearly 500 jobs.
Business2 days ago
Sternon Group expands into property brokerage and advisory offering maximum return on investment
Business2 days ago
The global desalination market is predicted to grow from $17.7 billion in 2020 to $32.1 billion by 2027.
Business2 days ago
More than 60 top and leading companies from Shenzhen will display over 350 high-tech and innovative products and technologies.
Business3 days ago