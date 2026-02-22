Mar-a-Lago hosts “Concerto for Peace” led by pianist Omar Harfouch

Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach served as the backdrop for a high‑profile cultural gathering on February 20, 2026, as pianist Omar Harfouch presented his “Concerto for Peace” before an audience of roughly 100 invited guests.

The event brought together figures from business, media, and entertainment, creating a mix of diplomatic and cultural interests. Among the attendees was television personality Caitlyn Jenner. Artist Romero Britto marked the occasion by designing a commemorative pin for Harfouch featuring a heart layered over the American