Mall of the Emirates launches private members’ club
Mall of the Emirates has officially announced the launch of its exclusive new luxury private members’ club – The 9.
A regional first for a shopping destination, the opening of the club is the first phase in Mall of the Emirates’ development plans as it further enhances its customer experience, F&B and lifestyle offering. Created following extensive research, The 9 combines the customer focused benefits of shopping at a world-class shopping mall with an exclusive private members’ club that aims to inspire everyone who passes through its doors.
With a beautiful lush outdoor terrace, perfect for entertaining and connecting, The 9’s fine dining Mediterranean restaurant, GARTH, sees Moscow chef, Sergei Andreychenko and a team of sommeliers and mixologists assemble to offer an array of exquisite menus for the club’s members to choose from Italian, Greek and Southern French cuisine featuring rich flavours.
Acclaimed for its fashion offering, Mall of the Emirates has partnered with a world-class tailor to offer members the ultimate made-to-measure service. Using luxurious fabrics and years of experience, the tailor offers beautiful garments guaranteed to satisfy the most discerning fashion elite. For members looking to further immerse themselves in the world of fashion, The 9 offers a personal stylist service, with an expert personal shopping team on hand to select some of the most extraordinary products from across the mall, catered to their individual tastes.
Hussain Moosa at Majid Al Futtaim Properties – director, Mall of the Emirates, said: “Here at Mall of the Emirates, we are committed to using vision-driven innovations to create immersive experiences that are personalised, premium, and memorable and The 9 is a great example of this. We undertook considerable consumer research which told us there was a gap in the market for a luxurious space of this nature, within a shopping mall. We look forward to welcoming members to the result of that research and to the unique community we are creating here within The 9.”
Other facilities at the lounge include the digitally enabled 5-star concierge service, a serene barbering space offering food and drink to order, a cigar lounge, and a meeting room. In addition, members can explore a library, games space and a sleeping suite. Value added benefits also include a premium repair service, gift wrapping for surprising loved ones, complimentary valet parking, airport check-in and private experiences across Mall of the Emirates renowned attractions.
For members looking to participate in a rich programme of events, The 9 is set to host a series of exclusive launches and previews from some of Mall of the Emirates’ luxury retailers, alongside talks and panel discussions with leading business leaders, tastings, workshops and more as part of the integral lifestyle of the club.
