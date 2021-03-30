Malaysia pavilion on track at Dubai Expo 2020, says MGTC Chief Nor

The 'Rainforest Canopy' pavilion is taking shape, with the building's core and shell at 92 per cent completion.

The UAE is witnessing a full swing preparation at Expo 2020 Dubai site as the participating countries get busy delivering the pavilions, and one such country is Malaysia.

Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor, chief executive officer, Malaysian Green Technology And Climate Change Centre (MGTC), the implementing agency for Malaysia's participation in Expo 2020, said: "Our work is on track. Despite the Covid-19 outbreak globally, we have been able to plan the work activities keeping in mind the safety protocols."

"The 'Rainforest Canopy' pavilion is taking shape, with the building's core and shell at 92 per cent completion. The construction is expected to complete in May 2021," Nor told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview at the Malaysian pavilion site at Expo 2020.

"The UAE has transformed itself to a global gateway and is now bringing a vision of world-class Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be a catalyst to accelerate deeper ties between the two nations," said Nor.

The excitement is undoubtedly building up with sentiments riding high among the workers to achieve the deadline of delivering the pavilions. From bringing in the correct creative elements to bring to life the theme' Energising Sustainability' to reflecting the south-east Asian country's commitment to balance socio-economic progress with environmental protection, the Malaysian pavilion is leaving no stone unturned in making it stand out among participants at the Expo

The Malaysian pavilion spans 1,234.05 square metres and is the first net zero-carbon initiative for Expo 2020. It is built on a unique `Rainforest' concept to highlight man and nature's symbiotic relationship.

Chidiebere Joseph, HSE Officer, RAQ contracting at Expo 2020 site, said: "I am enjoying my work at the Expo 2020 site as we are all gearing up to deliver the pavilions on time. The speed is the essence here as it all reflects on the deliverables. The interaction level with other nationalities is something we look forward to as we get exposure to the multi-cultural work environment."

The pavilion will have 26 weekly trade and business programmes throughout the six months which will be helmed and supported by 22 government ministries, 40 government agencies, and five state governments. The pavilion will host a diverse group of businesses from 10 different verticals.

Nor, who is actively monitoring the pavilion developments, is a strong supporter of sustainability and hopes to bring in the latest technologies to the UAE, which will complement the agenda of boosting the sustainability drive between the UAE and Malaysia.

The pavilion is situated between the Sustainability District and Mobility District at the Expo 2020 premises and will host an estimated 200 Malaysian business delegations.

"Expo will enhance bilateral trade between Malaysia and the UAE. The total bilateral trade between the UAE and Malaysia in 2020 was at $4.9 billion comprising $2.03 billion in exports and $2.89 billion in imports. The UAE is also the second-largest import source for Malaysia after Saudi Arabia," said Nor.

The lead ministry for Malaysia's overall participation is the ministry of science, technology, and innovation. Malaysian participation is also aimed at enhancing the country's tourism sector and in general post-Covid economic recovery. The pavilion is designed by award-winning architecture firm Hijjas Architects + Planners. The pavilion has incorporated energy-efficient elements and is designed to reduce greenhouse gases emission by achieving 20 per cent energy savings with eco-friendly architecture and construction design.

