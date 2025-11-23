Malawi debuts world’s first AI-Enabled Paris Agreement integrated platform at COP30

On Finance Day at COP30, the Government of Malawi launched the world’s first AI driven Paris Agreement Implementation Platform (PAIP). Blockchain-verified, and putting environmental finance on the global climate stage, PAIP allows Malawi to unveiling the first environmental treasury that promises to transform how nations measure, report and auction their climate actions.

Integrating artificial intelligence, smart contract, satellite imagery and machine learning models to monitor carbon emissions and project verifications, and by securing every credit and transaction on an immutable public ledger, Malawi intends to show that an African nation can not only meet its Paris commitments but also create a transparent, investor ready marketplace for climate finance.

PAIP links every step of the national emissions value chain, inventory, project origination, validation, auctioning and retirement, into a single digital ecosystem. Designed by the Green Economy Partnership and TRST01 but tailored for Malawi’s needs, it will be offered free of charge to other Global South nations to fast track their Article 6 projects, democratising access to advanced climate technology.

Richard Perekamoyo, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Republic of Malawi stated that the system enables Malawi to “track every ton of CO2 for its efficacy, every hectare restored and the returns in terms of GDP, IRR and Jobs of every dollar invested with scientific precision, strengthening trust in our national data and results.”

Embedding these technologies allows Malawi to give financiers confidence that every tonne of CO₂ avoided or removed, every hectare restored, and every dollar invested delivers measurable results of the highest integrity. In practical terms, the platform will automate the compilation of Malawi’s emission inventories and long term strategies, match verified projects with investors in real time, deliver resilience and data confidence indexes, and provide auditable evidence to regulators and verifiers.

“Integrity begins with data,” said Ivano Iannelli, Chief Sustainability Officer at GEP. “By embedding AI within the national emissions data lake and securing it via blockchain, Malawi has created the world’s first Environmental Treasury – a benchmark for transparency and accountability in the Global South.”

The country’s Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Hon. Jean Mathanga, echoed this sentiment, noting that the initiative shows Africa can lead in climate innovation and governance.

For Malawi, the platform offers a chance to attract green capital and chart a new growth path; for other developing countries, it presents a blueprint for turning climate commitments into auditable, investable assets without the high entry costs typically associated with such systems.

Arthur Chirkinian, Chief Executive Officer, GEP added: “We invite the Global South to join the pledge and see the ease and use of PAIP, a tool designed to help attract Article 6 investments and grow national GDPs. The solution is distributed at no cost and enables originators like GEP and others to fast track the generation of ITMOs.”

Following its debut, GEP plans to roll out the PAIP through its Digital Climate Transformation Program across Africa, Asia and Latin America. By giving Global South governments a ready to integrate system at no cost, the partnership hopes to unlock a wave of Article 6 projects and ensure that climate finance flows transparently to those who need it most.