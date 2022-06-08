Malabar Gold, Natural Diamond Council join hands to promote natural diamonds

One of the world’s largest retailers and the global authority on natural diamonds will work together to highlight the legacy of diamonds

Natural diamonds make for the perfect accessories for moments both big and small and are ideal modern heirlooms that can be cherished by generations to come. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 4:23 PM

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC), a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting the natural diamond industry has partnered with Malabar Gold and Diamonds to enhance aspiration and desire for natural diamonds in the UAE.

This intriguing collaboration will showcase the inherent and emotional value of this billion-year-old jewel and inform and educate people in the region about the integrity and heritage of diamonds while celebrating innovations in the world of jewellery design and craftsmanship.

Natural diamonds make for the perfect accessories for moments both big and small and are ideal modern heirlooms that can be cherished by generations to come. Through this partnership, NDC and Malabar Gold and Diamonds will work together to celebrate this miracle of nature in all its glory. The collaboration will further shine a light on how their real beauty lies in the good that natural diamonds do for the world; empowering and enriching communities, the environment, the people, and the countries they are found in.

David Kellie, CEO, Natural Diamond Council said natural diamond jewellery seamlessly straddles tradition and modernity and we are here to shine a light on this elegant gem.

“With this collaboration, we are excited to highlight the incredible innovation happening throughout the world of natural diamonds, while celebrating the integrity and ethics of our wonderful industry,” he said.

Richa Singh, managing director, NDC, India and Middle East said: “With this collaboration with Malabar we are enthralled to showcase the sparkling world of natural diamonds – from style, celebrities, inspiring design as well as our sustainability initiatives. With Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ incredible artistry, we will create more opportunities to celebrate personal connections and meaningful moments.”

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director, International Operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds said: “As we step into a digital era, we are elated to collaborate as the first trusted partner of Natural Diamond Council in the UAE region to bring forth the incredible legacy of natural diamonds and the positive social contribution they make to the world.”

Abdul Salam, vice-chairman, Malabar Group, said: “We are honored to partner with the Natural Diamond Council and promote the ‘Natural Diamond Dream’ hand in hand. With this collaboration, we will show how natural diamonds are for every person who is looking for a modern means of self-expression, making them the preferred choice for every precious moment that makes the wearer feel special.”

Through this collaboration, NDC and Malabar Gold and Diamonds will inspire and educate consumers on the world of diamond jewellery as well as the emotional value and heritage that natural diamonds personify.

