Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches 2 renovated showrooms at Kuwait & UAE

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s 6th largest jewellery retailer with a presence of over 360 showrooms across 13 countries, has further strengthened their retail presence in Kuwait & the UAE with the relaunch of two of their flagship showrooms in the region. The launches are a part of the ambitious expansion plan that the brand has unveiled to launch 20 showrooms globally in October.

In Kuwait, the brand’s showroom at Lulu Hypermarket in Al Rai, which has been expanded and renovated to meet the evolving preferences of jewellery lovers in the region, was inaugurated by Bollywood actor and brand ambassador of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Anil Kapoor in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Abdul Salam K.P, Vice-Chairman of Malabar Group, Afsal K.M- Zonal Head of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Kuwait, other senior management team members, customers and well-wishers.

In the UAE, Malabar Gold & Diamonds renovated and restyled showroom in Dubai Gold Souq, which is also the largest jewellery showroom in the Gold Souq area, was inaugurated by Malabar Group Chairman, M.P Ahammed in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, Abdul Salam K.P and other senior management team members, customers and well-wishers.

The ambitious global expansion plan that Malabar Gold & Diamonds has charted for the month of October is in full swing, with showrooms at Rohini in Delhi, Sambalpur in Odisha, Boduppal in Telangana, Sangli in Maharashtra, and Sarjapur Road in Karnataka already launched in India last week.

“Our global expansion plan of opening 20 new showrooms in October aligns with Malabar Gold & Diamonds' larger vision of becoming the world’s leading jewelry retailer. Over the last 30 years, we have significantly expanded our global presence, driven by our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality jewelry in a sustainable and responsible manner. While the expansion plans for this month are undoubtedly ambitious, we are confident in our ability to achieve them. The five new showrooms we've already launched in India, along with the relaunch of our showrooms in Kuwait and the Gold Souq, stand as a testament to our dedication and progress. Though this is a momentous time for the brand, I am particularly excited about the upcoming openings, especially the launch of our flagship showroom in Los Angeles, USA. As we continue to reach new milestones, I want to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers around the world for their trust and support, which has made all of this possible”, commented M.P Ahammed. Among the upcoming inaugurations, the most prominent will be Malabar Gold & Diamonds' flagship showroom in Los Angeles, USA. This will be the brand's 5th and largest showroom in the USA. Internationally, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will further strengthen its already significant presence in the UAE, Qatar, and KSA with new showrooms set to open in Muweilah, Sharjah; Muaither, Qatar; and Nakheel Mall, Saudi Arabia. The brand is also planning to open its 6th showroom in the USA, located in Atlanta, Georgia. In India, the expansion plan includes the launch of three showrooms in Uttar Pradesh, 2 showrooms in Rajasthan and one showroom each in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, , West Bengal, and Punjab. “Our entire operation at Malabar Gold & Diamonds is centered around delivering an unparalleled jewellery shopping experience to our customers, while upholding the highest standards of responsibility and sustainability. To achieve this, we have continually refined our processes to ensure that every piece of jewellery in our showrooms is not only 100% pure in terms of metal quality, but also ethically sourced. The newly revamped showrooms in Kuwait and the UAE, along with the 5 showrooms we have launched in India, exemplify our unwavering commitment to being a responsible jeweller. We are confident that our customers will appreciate and embrace the enhanced experience offered at these world-class showrooms. Moving forward, the expansion we have charted will also be in line with our ethos of sustainability and responsibility.,” said Abdul Salam K.P. The newly revamped showroom in Kuwait will showcase an extensive selection of over 20,000 exquisite designs in gold, diamonds, and precious gems curated from 20 countries. Catering to every jewellery lover's taste, the showroom features a vast array of options for daily wear, office wear, special occasions, and bridal collections. In addition to an exclusive ‘Zoul-lifestyle jewellery’ corner and dedicated Mine area, the showroom proudly showcases Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ various exclusive brands such as Era-Uncut diamond jewellery, Viraaz-Royal Polki jewellery, Ethnix-handcrafted designer jewellery, Precia-Gem jewellery, Divine-Indian Heritage jewellery and Starlet-Kids jewellery.

“I am extremely excited about the relaunch of our newly revamped showrooms in Kuwait and the UAE, as part of our continuous efforts to strengthen our presence in key markets. Internationally, we are set to open five new showrooms in October, with the most significant being the launch of our 5th and largest showroom in the USA, located in Los Angeles. Additionally, we will be expanding further with new showrooms in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, along with strengthening our footprint in North America by launching our 6th showroom in the USA, in Atlanta, Georgia. Across all of these showrooms, our focus remains on delivering an unparalleled jewelry shopping experience, while championing the "Make in India; Market to the World" initiative. As we pursue geographical diversification, we are also committed to evolving our product portfolio with the introduction of the Arab Value Chain and Western Value Chain jewelry collections,” commented Shamlal Ahamed.