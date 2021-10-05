Malabar Gold & Diamonds attracts global attention at Expo 2020 Dubai

M P Ahammed held talks with Piyush Goyal, on ‘Make in India, Market to the World’ initiative. Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE and leadership team members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds were also present at the discussion held in Dubai. — Supplied photo

Dubai - The brand has over 260 retail outlets across 10 countries.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the leading global jewellery retailer with over 260 retail outlets across 10 countries, is garnering global attention at the World Expo 2020 by showcasing the art, culture, heritage and tradition of Indian handcrafted jewellery.

Inaugurating the India Pavilion at Expo 2020, Piyush Goyal - Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, appreciated Malabar Gold & Diamonds contributions to the manufacturing of Indian hand-crafted jewellery and for taking the lead role as an Indian international jewellery brand in showcasing the country’s cultural heritage, art and craft to the global audience.

M P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group along with the leadership team from Malabar Group met with Goyal to discuss their ‘Make in India, Market to the World’ initiative. This concept aims to introduce jewellery manufactured in India to the global audience, thus helping boost exports and create employment and skill development opportunities in the country across various fields including jewellery manufacturing, sale, supply chain, and IT. The increase in export will further boost the country’s industrial & economical growth.

"It gives us immense happiness to be representing India at Dubai Expo 2020, a global stage showcasing the excellence in art, culture, trade & technological advancements. Inspired by the cultural diversity of the nation, we pride ourselves in catering to the needs of our diverse customers from across the globe through our versatile jewellery designs," said Ahammed.

In the last 28 years, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has transformed into a global player across the verticals of gold and diamond jewellery retail, manufacturing, and multi-retail businesses. Following the brand’s international expansion plans, Malabar Gold & Diamonds aims to triple its retail network to over 750 outlets by 2025. This large-scale growth of the company is also creating several job opportunities.

Dubai Expo 2020 will undoubtedly provide Malabar Gold & Diamonds with the opportunity to introduce India’s cultural diversity to the world, secure its position in the global financial map and be a part of the country’s progress and economic growth.

Ahammed had welcomed the Indian government’s decision to implement mandatory hallmarking for gold artefacts earlier this year. For the past 20 years, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has provided transparency and quality to its customers by selling only BIS hallmarked gold.

Mandatory BIS hallmarking of gold jewellery and the HUID has proved to be a major step towards implementing gold purity standardisation, making jewellery retail trade more transparent and organised and also a decisive step towards curbing gold smuggling in the country. He also added that it has further increased trust and credibility in the industry, congratulating and thanking the government for this landmark decision.

