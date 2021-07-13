Malabar Gold & Diamonds to participate with India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Indian pavilion, one of the largest pavilions at the Expo will showcase the country’s achievements over the last 75 years.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the leading jewellery retailer globally with a strong retail network of over 260 outlets spread across 10 countries has signed up with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) as one of the key sponsors of India Pavilion at the much-awaited Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai, UAE from October 1, 2021.

The sponsor participation agreement was signed between Dilip Chenoy, secretary general, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Shamlal Ahamed, MD – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds in the presence of Dr. Gunveena Chadha, assistant secretary-general, FICCI; Praveen Kumar Mittal, senior director, FICCI; Abdul Salam KP, vice-chairman, Malabar Group and Salish Mathew, chief marketing officer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds at a private event held in Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first world expo to be held in Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Spanning across an area of 4.38 sq km and located at the Dubai South District, Expo 2020 will be a global stage to 191 country pavilions and a host of signature pavilions, showcasing and exchanging some of the greatest innovations, ideas, knowledge, business partnerships and road to recovery post Covid-19 pandemic. Expo 2020 Dubai will have 3 thematic districts: Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity, in line with the event’s subthemes.

The Indian pavilion, one of the largest pavilions at the Expo will showcase the country’s achievements over the last 75 years, innovative technologies, and business opportunities it offers, as well as its cultural diversity and ancient treasures. From age-old yoga to India’s foray into space, the pavilion will bring alive a vibrant and ambitious India. It features a kinetic façade made up of 600 individual colorful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. It represents the theme of ‘India on the move’ and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation. The pavilion will also host mega Diwali and Holi celebrations.

The India pavilion will be a grand four level structure divided into themed sections, which includes India’s growing prowess in space technology and its future; yoga and wellness story; an experience of the art, culture and tourism landscapes; unlimited business opportunities; story of digital India; a conference hall that will host meetings, cultural shows, films etc., and individual pavilions for different states to display their potential in the field of business, innovation and startups. The third floor is a tribute to leading Indian corporations and will showcase the best of Indian brands, where Malabar Gold & Diamonds will be showcasing the rich Indian jewellery art, culture, heritage and tradition to the global audience.

"Our participation at Expo 2020 Dubai will be providing us a great opportunity to represent India and showcase the art, culture, heritage and tradition of Indian handcrafted jewellery in a global forum at a time when the nation has kickstarted the celebrations for #Indiaat75, highlighting what the country has achieved in these 75 years of Independence and its vision for the future. It gives us immense happiness to be joining hands with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to make this a reality at the India Pavilion," said Ahamed.

With the impeccable strength of some of the finest jewellery artisans, India has an undeniable status as the handcrafted jewellery capital of the world. The craft of jewellery making in India is the most ancient in the world and embodies the country’s heritage and multifaceted culture. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has been crafting and selling jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, culture, heritage and tradition. From its humble beginnings in 1993 in Calicut - Kerala, a land that has found its place in the world trade map for everything from gold trade to being a burgeoning spice hub, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has grown to become a global leader in gold and diamond jewellery retail. Today, the brand is synonymous with world class jewellery crafted by some of the finest artisans in the country.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds will join hands with the India Pavilion for various promotions and activations during the course of the expo, which also includes an immersive experience zone showcasing jewellery making and art using latest technology. A signature bridal show, showcasing the celebratory essence of Indian weddings where aesthetically crafted jewellery using traditional motifs occupy a special place in the country’s varied traditions and customs will be conducted by Malabar Gold & Diamonds at the Expo 2020.

