Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with key financial institution leaders in Dubai

Dubai places a high priority on establishing enduring partnerships with players across the financial services value chain to accelerate the sector’s development

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, with Noel Quinn, CEO of HSBC Holdings - Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 8:31 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 8:33 PM

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Thursday met with representatives from leading global financial institutions to discuss ways in which Dubai can support them in expanding their growth by providing them a world-class business-enabling ecosystem and a growth-friendly legislative framework.

In a meeting with Noel Quinn, CEO of HSBC Holdings, Sheikh Maktoum highlighted how Dubai can further support the company in enhancing its growth and investment in the UAE, the region, and beyond.

He said that Dubai is keen to expand cooperation with global banking industry leaders like HSBC to shape a new future for the financial services sector. Dubai has created unique models for partnerships between public and private sectors to create new growth possibilities and unlock fresh opportunities for investment and innovation in the banking sector and the broader financial industry, he added.

As a leading overseas bank, HSBC has been a well-established player in Dubai and the UAE’s banking and financial sector. The year 2021 marked 75 years since HSBC started its operations in the UAE. The group has contributed to the development of the banking sector of Dubai and the UAE across seven decades since it opened its first bank in Dubai in 1946.

Noel Quinn, CEO of HSBC Holdings, discussed ways in which his company can further strengthen its cooperation with the Dubai government to contribute to the emirate’s innovation-driven growth and further enhance the banking and financial sector’s development potential. He expressed his appreciation for Dubai’s exceptional support for HSBC’s Middle East headquarters in the emirate, which has enabled the company to expand its regional operations out of the emirate.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, secretary general of The Executive Council of Dubai; Helal Saeed Al Marri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; and Essa Kazim, governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Sheikh Maktoum also met with Kenneth M. Jacobs, the chairman and CEO of Lazard, a leading global financial advisory and asset management firm.

In his discussions with the CEO of Lazard, Sheikh Maktoum reinforced Dubai’s commitment to supporting global financial services companies. He said Dubai places high priority on establishing enduring partnerships with players across the financial services value chain to accelerate the sector’s development. He further said that one of the key focuses of the partnerships is to enhance the asset management and bolster the competitiveness of family-based businesses, a key driving force of the economy in the GCC region.

The Dubai office of Lazard's Financial Advisory practice was established in 2007 at the Dubai International Financial Centre. In 2014, Lazard opened a separate Lazard Asset Management office in Dubai. Kenneth M. Jacobs, the chairman and CEO of Lazard, said that the company’s strategic location in Dubai, one of the world’s leading financial hubs, has helped the firm serve as a bridge for clients in Europe, Africa and Asia. He said Dubai has provided the ideal base and supportive environment for Lazard to enhance its business and growth prospects in the region and beyond.

