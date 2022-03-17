Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of general budget committee

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, chairing the sixth meeting of the UAE’s federal General Budget Committee. — Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, chaired the sixth meeting of the UAE’s federal General Budget Committee.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and Khaled Mohamed Al Tameemi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, in addition to representatives of the Ministry of Finance.

The General Budget Committee discussed the implementation of the 2022 federal budget within the broader 2022-26 period in the light of recent developments and the Ministry of Finance’s updated procedures for developing the federal general budget, in accordance with the UAE’s laws and regulations.

The committee also reviewed federal cash flows for the 2021 fiscal year and the first few months of 2022, as well as the cash flows expected in the next few months.

The committee also issued directives to the Ministry of Finance to proceed with the development of the 2023 federal budget, in accordance with the UAE’s growth plans for the next 50 years.

