Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of general budget committee

Rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.
Business19 hours ago
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, chaired the sixth meeting of the UAE’s federal General Budget Committee.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and Khaled Mohamed Al Tameemi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, in addition to representatives of the Ministry of Finance.
The General Budget Committee discussed the implementation of the 2022 federal budget within the broader 2022-26 period in the light of recent developments and the Ministry of Finance’s updated procedures for developing the federal general budget, in accordance with the UAE’s laws and regulations.
The committee also reviewed federal cash flows for the 2021 fiscal year and the first few months of 2022, as well as the cash flows expected in the next few months.
The committee also issued directives to the Ministry of Finance to proceed with the development of the 2023 federal budget, in accordance with the UAE’s growth plans for the next 50 years.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.
Business19 hours ago
The flotation is a big opportunity for shareholders to reshape emirate’s future that will help to further develop its financial market
Business21 hours ago
The COFE App currently operates in Kuwait, KSA, UAE, Egypt, and Turkey, with further international expansion in the pipeline
Business23 hours ago
Company aims to target small and mid-sized building automation market.
Business1 day ago
UAE has a robust infrastructure ready for Indian companies looking to expand their businesses.
Business1 day ago
Web3 is an idea for a new iteration of the World Wide Web based on blockchain technology, which incorporates concepts such as decentralisation and token-based economics
Business1 day ago
UAE and India have signed multiple trade deals over the years.
Business1 day ago
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Inaugurates Dubai WoodShow 2022; Companies from Europe, Asia, and the Americas to throw the spotlight on newest products and services during show’s three-day run
Business2 days ago