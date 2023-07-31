Making a new employee truly feel at home

By Dominic Keogh-Peters Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 8:00 AM

I can’t think of anything worse than your first day at a new job. Amongst the list of box ticking activities that go on will probably be an information overload and most definitely death by PowerPoint after you have met 27 people in an hour. The coma inducing presentation will inevitably contain at least 12 slides of badly stretched photographs of people — designed in a way to be more like a police identity parade presentation than a welcome.

We have sadly all experienced it.

The thing we often miss is the absolute importance of a great induction as it sets the foundation for new joiners success within the organisation by establishing a psychological contract, setting cultural expectations, and starting a positive relationship with the line manager. Research consistently demonstrates that these factors significantly contribute to an employee’s long-term success – yet we never seem to take it seriously.

Firstly, establishing the psychological contract is vital during the induction process. The psychological contract refers to the unwritten expectations and obligations between the employer and employee. By clearly communicating the organisation’s values, mission, and goals, new employees gain a better understanding of what is expected of them. This understanding fosters a sense of purpose, commitment, and motivation from the very beginning. For example, a study by Rousseau and Greller (1994) found that a clear psychological contract positively influenced employees’ job satisfaction and performance, ultimately contributing to their long-term success.

Secondly, setting cultural expectations is essential for a new employee’s integration into the organisation. Each company has its unique culture, which encompasses its shared beliefs, values, and practices. Induction provides an opportunity to familiarise new employees with “how we do things around here”, enabling them to adapt and align their behaviours accordingly. For instance, through interactive activities, team-building exercises, and real-life examples, new employees can grasp the company’s cultural nuances, communication styles, and collaboration norms. Research by Denison and Mishra (1995) supports the importance of cultural alignment, suggesting that employees who are aligned with their organisation’s culture are more likely to exhibit higher levels of commitment and job satisfaction.

Another surprising yet not so surprising fact is that research consistently highlights the significance of meeting your line manager on the first day of work. A study conducted by Bauer et al. (2007) found that the quality of the initial relationship between an employee and their line manager significantly predicted the employee’s future job performance and satisfaction. This highlights the critical role of the line manager in fostering a positive and supportive work environment. When new employees have the opportunity to meet their line manager early on, it establishes a sense of trust, open communication, and support. Line managers who provide guidance, feedback, and mentorship during the induction process contribute to the employee’s confidence, motivation, and overall success. Sounds like common sense – sadly common sense is not always common.

To illustrate the importance of these factors, let’s consider a hypothetical scenario. Imagine a new employee, Myriam, who joins a marketing firm. During her induction over the first few days in the role, Myriam learns about the company’s values, which emphasise creativity and innovation. She is introduced to the team through interactive workshops, where they discuss real-life marketing campaigns and brainstorm ideas. Myriam also has the opportunity to meet her line manager, who explains the team’s objectives and provides guidance on how to succeed in her role.

Initiatives like this as part of a comprehensive induction process, means Myriam develops a strong understanding of the organisation’s expectations, embraces the company’s culture, and establishes a positive relationship with her line manager. This sets her up for success in her new role. With psychological safety beginning to be established Myriam feels motivated, supported, and aligned with the company’s values. Consequently, she becomes an integral part of the team, contributing innovative ideas and achieving high performance levels.

Often missed and often done badly - Induction plays a critical role in setting up our people for success. By establishing the psychological contract, setting cultural expectations, and ensuring a positive relationship with the line manager, organisations can significantly enhance the employee’s long-term success and more importantly accelerate the time to competence.

Lets move away from traditional box ticking information overloads and embrace interactive and engaging approaches during the induction process. By doing so, organisations can create a positive onboarding experience that sets new employees up for success from day one.

And finally, lets leave the 12 slide passport picture gallery where they belong — for the identification parades.

The writer is the Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Galadari Brothers. He is a Chartered Fellow of the CIPD and a graduate of the Wharton CHRO programme. His work on organisational transformation has been showcased by the CIPD in their digital learning series and presented at the CIPD London Festival of Work. In 2023 he was listed in the top 50 most Influential HR leaders in the region by the Economic Times.