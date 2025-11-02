MakeMyTrip strengthens focus on UAE’s year-end travel planning

MakeMyTrip, UAE’s leading online travel platform, has announced a new initiative to make year-end travel planning simpler and more rewarding for UAE residents. As part of this effort, the company has introduced ‘Big Deal Sale’, bringing together leading airlines, hotel brands, banking partners, and trusted consumer brands to unlock exceptional value across flights and stays in the UAE and abroad.

The Big Deal Sale spotlights UAE-favourite leisure destinations, from staycations in Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah to international favourites such as Thailand, Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, the UK, Maldives, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, covering both short and long-haul getaways.

On the hospitality front, the line-up features leading UAE and global brands including Atlantis, Rove, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Gewan Hotels & Resorts, SUHA, Premier inn, HMH Group of Hotels, Jumeriah, One&Only One Zabeel, Majestic Hotels, Citymax Group,Taj, JA Resorts & Hotels, MOBH Holding Group, Landmark Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Amari Hotels & Resorts;

Month-long savings are enabled by leading bank partners such as FAB, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Al Hilal Bank, Citi and more alongside exclusive perks from Noon, Careem, and Zomato, giving travellers more reasons to plan early.

Every week till November 30 will feature curated destination themes, with limited-time lightning drops, daily flash deals live between 5 PM and 7 PM.

Speaking on the occasion, Raj Rishi Singh, CBO – Gulf Cooperation Council, MakeMyTrip, said, “Through this initiative, we want to meaningfully contribute to the UAE’s growing culture of travel, one defined by curiosity, connection, and shared experiences. By working closely with our partners across airlines, hotels, and banks, we aim to make travel planning smoother, more inspiring, and truly rewarding for every traveller in the Emirates.”