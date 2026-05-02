Make it in the Emirates 2026: Dates, venue, how to get there

The fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE), UAE's flagship industrial platform, is taking place from 4 to 7 May, 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The event is hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC Group.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said that this edition is set to be the largest in the event's history, covering over 88,000 square meters, which is a 30 per cent increase in size compared to the previous year. It will feature 1,245 exhibitors, representing a 73 per cent increase from 2025, and will include participants from all seven emirates.

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The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, he indicated, offers advanced infrastructure that meets the highest global standards, ensuring an exceptional experience for exhibitors and visitors. This reflects the UAE's commitment to maintaining its reputation as a leader in hosting and organising world-class events on both regional and international levels.

He added that the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is the largest event venue in the Middle East, offering versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces. It features 12 interconnected halls, including the temporary Hall 13, which will host two of the newly launched features at Make it in the Emirates and supports small and medium-sized enterprises.

The venue is supported by several onsite and nearby hotels, catering to both local and international delegations. Additionally, the surrounding area offers a wide range of retail and hospitality options to accommodate exhibitors and visitors.

Free park-and-ride service, shuttle buses

To ensure visitor convenience, ADNEC Group will provide a free park-and-ride service, with shuttle buses transporting attendees directly to the venue.

Authorities have listed the park and ride locations (ADNEC parking is for permit holders only):

Al Dhaheri also said that the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi also offers advanced solutions for managing crowds and visitors, utilising artificial intelligence systems to ensure a seamless visitor experience. Additionally, they are collaborating with all relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi to ensure smooth traffic flow and easy access to the venue throughout the event.

The group uses artificial intelligence to enhance the experience of exhibitors and visitors. This includes a smart parking system that improves accessibility and reduces congestion around the venue, as well as an Integrated Building Management System (IBMS) that ensure more sustainable events. The AI-powered Presight system enhances traffic and visitor management, monitors health and safety, tracks crowds and improves movement flow.

He also emphasised that the AI-powered solutions enhance the interaction of visitors and exhibitors with the centre, ensuring a seamless and safe experience.

The Make it in the Emirates is a key driver of industrial investment, growth, and resilience in the UAE. The previous edition facilitated agreements and procurement contracts worth AED11 billion, while also attracting significant investments into the national economy. The platform has been a major contributor to the National In-Country Value (ICV) programme since its inception, strengthening local supply chains and promoting UAE-made products.

"The 2026 edition has shown increased momentum, surpassing previous performance and operational benchmarks. This progress further boosts the UAE's industrial and economic growth, aligning with the nation’s vision for sustainable development and global competitiveness," he concluded.