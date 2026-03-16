Majid Al Futtaim reports record FY2025 results with 41% net profit growth 

Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure conglomerate, on Monday reported net profit excluding valuation gains increasing 48 per cent to Dh2.3 billion for the full year of 2025.

For the 12 months ending 31 December 2025, the Group reported consolidated revenue of Dh35.9 billion, up 6 per cent year-on-year, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 10 per cent to Dh5.1 billion, surpassing the Dh5 billion mark for the first time. Net profit rose 41 per cent to Dh3.6 billion, with

The Group also delivered an 11 per cent increase in UAE revenues to more than Dh22 billion, reinforcing the strength of its core market.

Majid Al Futtaim generated Dh3.5 billion in free cash flow during the year, a 25 per cent increase year-on-year, enabling further deleveraging. Net debt reduced 15 per cent since December 2024 to Dh11.9 billion, while net debt-to-equity improved to 32 per cent, the lowest in a decade. Total assets stood at Dh71.0 billion.

The Group’s shopping malls and hotels business saw net revenue increase 6 per cent to Dh4.8 billion, as mall occupancy rate surpassed 98 per cent. Footfall increased by 6 per cent, underscoring the continued relevance of experience-led physical destinations; while the real estate development arm delivered robust results, with revenue rising 33 per cent to Dh5.8 billion reflecting strong demand across residential communities.

Its ecommerce business posted a 20 per cent revenue growth to Dh3.2 billion, with 38 per cent growth in quick commerce and 47 per cent jump in precision media revenues. While overall retail revenue declined 1 per cent, revenue at constant currency still grew 1 per cent, supported by 2 per cent like for like growth in the UAE driven by the country’s strong economic and population expansion. The launch of its flagship HyperMax grocery retail brand across Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as the launch of SAVA, the first Emirati modern discount retailer, further showcased Majid Al Futtaim’s ambition to empower local brands and combine high-quality products, affordable prices, convenience, and a modern shopping experiences tailored to local communities.

Entertainment revenue was up 9 per cent to Dh1.9 billion largely led by cinemas with revenue growing 13 per cent, reflecting strong box office performance and premium format uptake. The relaunch of VOX’s IMAX theatre in Mall of the Emirates last year demonstrates the Group’s commitment to evolving its destinations and bringing world class experiences to its markets.

Its lifestyle brands saw revenue increase 14 per cent to Dh1.5 billion, supported by strong performance across fashion and new luxury brand launches. Majid Al Futtaim expanded its long standing partnership with Abercrombie & Fitch Co., strengthened its omnichannel reach with new Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister e commerce platforms in key Gulf markets, and reinforced its position as the partner of choice for global brands with new regional entries such as PacSun and Tartine et Chocolat.

Majid Al Futtaim continued to accelerate the growth of its SHARE loyalty programme, reaching 10.3 million members in 2025, while also launching two additional co branded credit cards with Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Visa.

In October 2025, Majid Al Futtaim priced a $500 million 10-year Sukuk, marking its return to the international debt capital markets. The issuance was met with exceptional investor demand, with an orderbook in excess of $2 billion, achieving the company’s tightest ever 10-year spread. In November 2025, the company issued a new $500 million hybrid bond, whilst simultaneously tendering $590 million of its existing perpetual notes.

The Group continues to maintain a balanced debt maturity profile and healthy liquidity, with net borrowings reduced to Dh11.9 billion, a 15 per cent decrease since December 2024. Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the Group’s ‘BBB’ credit rating with a stable outlook, highlighting its financial resilience and disciplined capital management.

Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali, Chairman of the Board, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said: “Majid Al Futtaim’s record-breaking performance this year demonstrates our successful growth strategy and the robust corporate governance that enables us to deliver at scale. We enter our fourth decade from a position of strength, continuing to deliver resilient growth and sustainable shareholder value creation.”

Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, added: “2025 was a defining year for Majid Al Futtaim. We surpassed Dh5 billion in Ebitda for the first time and delivered a 41 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, demonstrating the force of our strategy, the durability of our business model, and the exceptional experiences we continue to innovate and deliver. Our financial position is the strongest it has been in a decade. Robust cash generation and a strengthened balance sheet give us the confidence to continue investing for the long term. Our development pipeline is diversified across asset classes and our core markets in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, and includes significant reinvestment in flagship assets, most notably the Dh5 billion transformation of Mall of the Emirates. As expectations evolve, the role of physical destinations is shifting toward experience, connection and quality time and our portfolio is built for that future. We delivered record results across our shopping malls, hotels and residential developments, reflecting our leadership in experience led destinations.”

The Group’s shopping malls further strengthened their operational sustainability credentials, becoming the first in the region to achieve global sustainability certifications across their entire owned portfolio, including 18 LEED Platinum and 4 LEED Gold certifications.E