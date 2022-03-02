Majid Al Futtaim launches hybrid digital food hall concept

Majid Al Futtaim, the premier shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia has launched its first hybrid digital food hall concept at City Centre Me’aisem.

Combining digital and physical dining experiences, Halla Food allows guests to order from multiple virtual restaurants with a single online transaction. The opening of this hybrid concept demonstrates how Majid Al Futtaim is at the forefront of digital transformation and is embracing technology and innovation to meet the expectations of today’s dynamic and digital-savvy consumers.

Spanning less that 3,000 sq foot, Halla Food consists of a single cloud kitchen, seven homegrown F&B concepts and a 34-seater restaurant. Using cutting-edge technology and automation, the hybrid model provides guests with a seamless and contactless digital experience from end-to-end.

Customers can conveniently order their food online on voxcinemas.com, through delivery apps (Deliveroo, Talabat and Zomato) or at the physical location by scanning a QR code or using the self-serve kiosks. They also have the option to have food delivered directly to their door or collect it at the self-service pick-up cubbies and dine-in.

Halla Food boasts a wide variety of F&B concepts including existing brands such as VOX Cinemas’ Candy Bar, Top Bun, Kitchen 35, Pizza Al Taglio and Nutella as well as exciting new additions including Epic Byrd, a fried chicken restaurant, and Akl El Beyt, which specialises in Lebanese home cooking. Later this year, it will be adding to its offering and joining forces with third party F&B outlets so guests can enjoy an even wider variety of cuisines. Halla Food also plans to expand its presence with additional locations planned for later this year.

Marc Matar, vice-president, Food and Beverage, Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas, said: “Having set the benchmark in cinema dining, we’re extremely proud to expand our F&B portfolio with the launch of a hybrid digital food hall concept, which combines multiple restaurants in a smaller, more efficient footprint. Halla Food provides our guests with an abundance of choice as well as a convenient, contactless and seamless experience. Digital transformation is disrupting every industry and, at Majid Al Futtaim we believe that having the ability to adapt to our guests’ evolving needs and innovating fast is the secret sauce. The opening of Halla Food demonstrates how we are continuously delivering pioneering concepts to stay ahead of the dynamic demands of today’s digital-first consumers.”

Halla Food marks the latest F&B innovation from Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas, which has been diversifying its offering in recent years with the opening of new homegrown concepts such as Kitchen 35, its first standalone café, THEATRE Café, an all-day dining destination and collaborations such as Akira Back at THEATRE with the globally renowned, Michelin-starred chef. Later this year, it will accelerate its growth in the F&B sector with further openings and collaborations across both UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Halla Food is located across from Carrefour Bio in City Centre Me’aisem and guests also have the option to order from voxcinemas.com, Deliveroo, Talabat and Zomato.

