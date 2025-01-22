MAISOUR Real Estate crowdfunding platform acquired by Meteora Holding Owners

MAISOUR Properties Tech Limited, a trailblazing online crowdfunding platform specialising in real estate investments, has announced its successful full acquisition, marking a pivotal achievement in its journey toward revolutionising property investment.

MAISOUR's Vision and Growth

Established in 2021 by Mohamed Sabry, Ahmed Nour, Sari Safi, and Haytham Assal, MAISOUR was founded with a bold mission: to democratise real estate investing. The platform empowers individuals to embark on their property investment journey with a starting amount as low as Dh500. With an ever-growing user base in the UAE and beyond, MAISOUR has tapped into the rising demand for innovative real estate crowdfunding, transforming the way people approach property investments.

Launched in 2023, the platform is designed with user-friendliness and adaptability in mind, enabling seamless navigation and growth alongside its customers. Investors can sign up free of charge, explore diverse investment opportunities, and monitor their portfolios through a personalized dashboard. The platform also offers flexibility for reinvestment or withdrawal once investments mature, ensuring convenience and accessibility for all.

"There is nothing more fulfilling than watching a simple idea evolve into a thriving business," said Mohamed Sabry, co-founder and CEO. "MAISOUR began as a straightforward concept, and we initially thought it would take just a few months to launch. However, as we delved deeper, we faced the realities of building something extraordinary - overcoming challenges such as limited funding, stringent regulatory requirements, and the need for strategic partnerships. What started as a short-term plan transformed into two years of relentless effort, perfecting every detail and securing the necessary licenses."

He continued, "This hard work has paid off. Despite navigating a tough financial climate and high stakes, we successfully led MAISOUR to a multi-million-dollar acquisition deal. I firmly believe that property crowdfunding represents the future of real estate investment, and this acquisition positions MAISOUR to become a leading platform in the region."

Innovative Investment Solutions

"As a co-founder and chief growth officer, it has been an incredible journey to help build this company from the ground up. This acquisition by the owners of Meteora Developers is a testament to the hard work, collaboration, and dedication of everyone involved. I am excited to witness how the company continues to thrive and leave a lasting impact on the real estate landscape," said Ahmed Nour.

MAISOUR offers a diverse portfolio of meticulously vetted, asset-backed investment opportunities across the UAE. Investors can choose from a carefully curated range of properties, each designed to meet different financial goals and preferences. Every investment opportunity is accompanied by detailed information and comprehensive documentation, ensuring transparency and empowering investors to make informed decisions with confidence.

The Tech Behind MAISOUR

MAISOUR operates under the stringent regulations of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), ensuring all investment activities are carried out with the highest levels of transparency and security. Backed by a leadership team with decades of experience in the real estate industry, the company has successfully navigated its path toward achieving its ambitious goals.

"Like any startup, our initial goal when building MAISOUR was to develop a solid MVP and enter the market as quickly as possible," said Haytham Assaal, co-founder and chief technology officer of MAISOUR. "However, we made sure our foundation was scalable and future-proof. In other words, we built a ten-storey building on the foundation of the Burj Khalifa. This approach has paid off and will continue to do so as we move forward with continuous development. I’m excited to see how MAISOUR leverages this robust technological base to push the boundaries of what’s possible in fintech and real estate technology."

Future Endeavours

Crowdfunding has the potential to transform personal finances by offering an alternative to traditional funding methods. It provides investors with access to a wide range of opportunities, enabling them to build their real estate portfolios faster and more efficiently. With MAISOUR's digital platform, investors can seamlessly navigate, monitor, and manage their investments with ease and transparency.

Following its successful acquisition, MAISOUR is set to expand its reach and continue empowering investors to achieve their financial goals. "The company is focused on overcoming significant market challenges as it introduces innovative concepts to reshape the real estate industry. Raising awareness and educating the market are critical steps in addressing skepticism and highlighting the benefits of this new approach. Building trust and showcasing the advantages of real estate crowdfunding will be essential for MAISOUR’s success in a competitive and rapidly evolving market like Dubai," said Sari Safi, co-founder and chief marketing officer at MAISOUR.

Disclaimer: Capital and expected returns are not guaranteed. For the avoidance of doubt, the investor may lose all or part of their money or may experience delays in being paid. An investment in property is speculative, as the market value of property can fall, and rental income is not guaranteed. No Advice: MAISOUR do not advise on Property Investments, it will not check for you whether the Investment is suitable for you in terms of alignment of your financial goals, Investment risks, liquidity and charges. For more information, visit Maisour's key risk disclosure.