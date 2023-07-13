Mahmood Al Abadi celebrates his collaboration with HUAWEI themes, bringing Arabic calligraphy to a global audience
Renowned artist Mahmood Al Abadi celebrates his successful collaboration with HUAWEI themes, which has brought Arabic calligraphy to a global audience.
This remarkable partnership has resulted in the creation of a captivating collection that seamlessly blends the beauty of traditional Arabic calligraphy with modern design elements, enriching the digital experience for users across various platforms. During this interview, we had the opportunity to gain valuable insights into his successful collaboration with HUAWEI Themes, delving into the significant milestones achieved throughout their partnership.
Al Abadi expresses his enthusiasm for collaboration, stating: "As an artist, I'm always seeking new ways to express my creativity and share my passion for calligraphy. Working with HUAWEI Themes has been an incredible journey. Together, we've created a collection that beautifully blends traditional Arabic calligraphy with modern design across digital platforms."
The collaboration with HUAWEI themes was driven by the aim to raise awareness of the rich Arabian culture and heritage and bring it to a wider global audience. During the HUAWEI flagship device launch event, Al Abadi had the privilege to share his artistic journey with the audience, highlighting the deep-rooted passion that drives him to create captivating calligraphy pieces.
"It's been a privilege to have my work showcased in numerous art exhibitions and to see it appreciated by art enthusiasts," Al Abadi commented. "I'm thrilled to introduce the Ramadan themes I've exclusively designed for HUAWEI devices, including pads, foldable phones, smartphones, watches, and Always On Display (AOD) for phones. These themes capture the essence of the season and add a touch of artistic beauty to your device."
The response from users has been overwhelming, with over 500,000 downloads of Al Abadi's themes on HUAWEI Themes. This impressive figure continues to grow as more individuals appreciate the unique blend of traditional calligraphy and contemporary artistry.
Al Abadi also introduced two captivating themes: the 'soaring falcon' and the 'sailing ship.' These themes masterfully blend traditional calligraphy and contemporary art to create a visually stunning experience. The 'soaring falcon' theme inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's quote, symbolises the immense hope placed in the youth of the UAE, who are aware of their responsibilities, work diligently, and aspire for a prosperous future. This theme elegantly captures the graceful movements of a falcon in flight, skillfully entwined with intricate calligraphic strokes.
On the other hand, the 'sailing ship' theme captures the essence of exploration and adventure while remaining deeply connected to the national identity, seamlessly combining the elegance of calligraphy with the dynamic energy of a sailing vessel. As the quote goes, inspired by the poetry of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai: "I don't change my habits as long as I'm alive, until the ship sails in the desert." Both themes exemplify Al Abadi's innovative approach to blending tradition and modernity, offering users a truly unique and immersive artistic journey.
Al Abadi expresses his gratitude to HUAWEI Themes for the exceptional partnership and their commitment to inspiring young artists and bringing the captivating beauty of Arabic calligraphy to the world. With this successful collaboration, Al Abadi continues to solidify his position as a leading artist in the realm of Arabic calligraphy, capturing hearts and minds with his extraordinary talent and dedication to preserving and promoting the Arabian culture.