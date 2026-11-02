Magrabi Retail to acquire Dubai Optical in UAE expansion push

Middle East eyewear retailer Magrabi Retail has agreed to acquire Dubai Optical, one of the UAE's longest-established premium optical chains, in a move that will significantly expand its footprint across the country and add 15 stores to its network.

The transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approvals including merger control clearance from the UAE Ministry of Economy, highlights ongoing consolidation in the region's optical retail sector as companies pursue growth through acquisitions and larger store networks.

Founded in 1978, Dubai Optical was among the pioneers of the UAE's organised optical retail market. The company operates 19 stores under the Dubai Optical and Optivision brands across Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah and Ajman. Under the agreement, Magrabi Retail will acquire the 15 stores operating under the Dubai Optical brand.

Following completion of the deal, Dubai Optical will be integrated into Magrabi Retail while maintaining its heritage and brand legacy. The retailer said the acquisition is expected to create operational and commercial benefits through access to Magrabi's international supplier agreements, retail expertise and vision care standards.

"Dubai Optical is an exceptional fit for Magrabi Retail," said Yasser Taher, chief executive of Magrabi Retail. "It is a trusted brand with a longstanding heritage, a strong premium positioning and an established presence in many of the UAE's most important retail destinations."

Taher said the company's acquisition strategy focuses on investing in established local brands rather than simply increasing scale.

"Our strategy is not simply about adding scale. It is about investing in strong local businesses with distinctive identities and giving them the capabilities, resources, and platform to achieve their next phase of growth," he said.

For Dubai Optical's owners, the agreement marks the next stage in the development of a business built over nearly five decades.

Mashallah Younesi, managing partner of Dubai Optical, said the company had built its reputation through a premium offering and strong customer relationships. "In Magrabi Retail, we see a business with the regional scale and expertise to support the brand's continued development while honouring the legacy built since 1978."

Arash Mahdi, managing partner of Dubai Optical, said the retailer's legacy began with the vision of his father and had been shaped by decades of customer trust and service. "As we enter this new chapter with Magrabi, we are confident that they will preserve and build upon this legacy," he said.

The acquisition is Magrabi Retail's fourth major merger and acquisition transaction in the past two years, reflecting the group's broader regional growth strategy. The company has previously completed acquisitions involving Rivoli's optical retail division and Kefan Optics, while its planned acquisition of a majority stake in Baraka Optics remains subject to regulatory approvals.

Chairman Amin Magrabi described the UAE as one of the group's priority markets, citing its role as a regional hub for retail, tourism and talent. "The UAE is one of the most important markets in the region and a priority for the Group," he said, adding that the acquisition reflected confidence in the long-term prospects of the country's optical retail industry.