MAG launches four sky mansions at key Dubai project

Mansions at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside valued at Dh200 million each

The mansion, outfitted with cutting-edge home automation and security systems, also has a premium spa, private wellness facilities, a state-of-the-art gym, and a cinema. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 4:04 PM

Following the successful launch of eight of the 12 mansions at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, part of the Keturah Resort, MAG announced the release of the remaining four Sky mansions onto the market, each valued at Dh200 million.

Each of the newly-announced mansions comprises four levels (Basement + G +2) constituting eigh bedroom suites, a majlis, a media room, a lounge, living and family rooms, dining spaces, and a personal office. The mansion, outfitted with cutting-edge home automation and security systems, also has a premium spa, private wellness facilities, a state-of-the-art gym, and a cinema.

The Sky mansions offer home buyers a wide range of facilities, including a cigar lounge, a sky pool, and a manicured area where the main bedroom suite has a rooftop terrace with a pool. It spans up to 48,000 square feet of built-up area, with underground parking for up to 8 vehicles. Each home also has a private mooring for up to 120-foot yachts.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, senior executive vice-chairman of MAG, said: “The unveiling of the Sky mansions further heightens our overall enthusiasm, as we are thrilled with the response to our launches of the Earth and Water mansions. The project has been designed in response to strong demand and project sales. The careful planning that went into creating the mansions, symbolising intellect, creativity, and new beginnings, considered the elements of nature. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside project reflects MAG’s ongoing efforts to provide an immersive wellness-luxury lifestyle across Dubai by taking a comprehensive approach to offering top-notch amenities within residences and meeting the current aesthetic standards of residents.”

The exterior and interior designs of the mansions reflect the natural elements of the sky, giving residents unique experiences. The residences are distinguished by their aesthetic value and use only hand-selected premium materials from artisans worldwide to offer a long-lasting and exquisite experience. The use of glass-framed courtyards, changeable architectural screens, and covered terraces allow continuous journeys for the residents to engage with the interiors and gardens.

The Keturah Resort offers homeowners a wide range of facilities, including a Ritz-Carlton hotel; beach access, a private members-only club; a women’s club; a kids club; an immersive, holistic wellness centre; Michelin-star restaurants; and a retail promenade. The luxurious development will be the first in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region to pursue the WELL Health-Safety certification for its buildings as part of MAG’s registered ‘WELL Community.’

Additionally, residents will have access to a luxury wellness hotel, eight sustainable and organic-focused retail spaces, including weekend farmers’ markets, 24/7 private parking with valet, and a gated community with unique views of the wildlife sanctuary. All residences will incorporate Keturah’s Wealth of Wellbeing life concept.

The Keturah Resort by MAG is located on Dubai Creek facing Dubai’s wildlife sanctuary in Ras Al Khor. It provides convenient access to Dubai Downtown, Dubai International Financial Centre, and Dubai International Airport.