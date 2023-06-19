MAG achieves Dh3 billion in sales in Q1 2023

Leading private insurer opens first representative office in the region
MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has announced that its Q1 2023 sales across different projects reached Dh3 billion.
Offering transformational living through the design of space, MAG’s luxury residential development, Keturah Reserve, located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District 7 in Meydan, recorded the sale of all available 93 townhouses, with 70 per cent of the project’s units having already been sold.
At ‘The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside,’ part of the Keturah Resort located on Dubai Creek facing Dubai’s wildlife sanctuary in Ras Al Khor, the penthouses with 360-views of the Dubai skyline, the two-bedroom Sky apartments, and two mansions out of the available 12 were sold. The company also announced that a new state-of-the-art sales centre will be launched on-site soon.
MBL Royal Residences, a mixed-use luxury tower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, was completely sold out within 75 days of its launch. Earlier in February, MAG also launched MAG 22, a residential development offering two and three-bedroom townhouses at MBR City — 60 per cent of its units have already been sold.
Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, senior executive vice-chairman of MAG, said: “We are pleased with the heightened interest from investors for our different projects, especially Keturah Reserve and Keturah Resort, which are set to redefine the real estate sector due to their unique luxury and well-being aspects. The high demand for our developments underscores the vitality of the real estate sector and the effectiveness of our carefully strategised approach in launching projects into the market. At MAG, our mission is to elevate and enrich the lives of every generation of our residents. We are confident that each of our developments will fulfil their expectations.”
MAG will soon announce the launch of additional units for sales across its Keturah projects based on investor interest and demand.
