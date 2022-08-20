Madiha Bee's venture focuses on empowering women in Arab world

She has coached celebrities, influencers, government officials, and other powerful women from the Arab world.

People in today’s world are hungry for change — an upgrade, some progress, and evolution. A Transformational Coach is someone who supports others on a human level in creating this significant change in their work, relationships, health, and lives in general and there is no stopping for Madiha Bee – a transformational coach popularly known as 'Awakened Woman'

So who is transformational coach and what does the role include? They work on psychological, emotional, practical and cultural levels to make sure clients are empowered to re-write their realities and fully awaken their dreams and potential. Transformational coaches live in a world where everything is possible — where so much potential is just sitting there, waiting to be awakened!

Madiha started working as a coach four years ago before it was “trendy” to do so. Before this shift in her career, Madiha worked as an International Media Officer at the Office of Queen Rania and had a brief stint working for Mindvalley, an online educational platform based in Malaysia. Subsequently, she launched her own purpose-driven business, with the goal of using her voice and platform to support the personal and collective empowerment of women in the Arab world.

Madiha's venture Awakened Woman is registered in Dubai’s Free Zone and she has supported Arab women from all walks of life. She reaches over a hundred thousand women from all across the Arab World through her social media platforms and free online content.

Her more exclusive group coaching programmes welcome professional women who are looking to discover a more “aligned” way of operating in the modern world — a way that is harmonious with their feminine essence and leadership. Her one-on-one coaching, also known as “Alignment Coaching”, is reserved for high-end clients who are ready to invest in their growth by working closely for a longer period of time.

She has coached celebrities, influencers, government officials, and other powerful women from the Arab world and hopes to reach even more change-makers and royalty across the region.

Why is there a need for transformational coaches? "There is a need for transformational coaches because, as we look around our world, we are witnessing a deep need for transformation. In nature, all things are changing — be it the seasons, the climate, or even the colours of nature. But as humans, we often get caught up in many aspects of our lives, defying a healthy and natural process: Change," said Madiha.

"As more women realise the need for transformation, a desire to upgrade their standards in life, and a drive to create something in the world, their search inadvertently leads to transformational coaches. Such women need timely and effective counselling in these important moments in their lives — which I like to call initiations," added Madiha.

The crux of the matter is that we all need help and support at times, and it is nice to know that there are professionals out there whose sole job is to provide it. The right coaching at the right time can rejuvenate your mind and body, helping you become the best version of yourself.

Impact of hiring coach for individual or corporate training

The impact of hiring a coach is immense. Tremendous inner shifts occur, leading to women becoming more confident, expressive, creative, and better leaders, empowered to create the life, relationships, and careers they desire.

"Many end up quitting their jobs and starting their own business. Many 10X the profits in their business when they become leaders that are more aligned with their true motives and purpose. Others find the secrets to creating healthy and mutually-nourishing relationships. So many layers unfold throughout a coaching journey. And, while every the client is different, what stays the same is that the coaching journey creates the space for the necessary transformation to happen — exactly like a caterpillar transforming inside a cocoon to become a butterfly she was meant to be, with all her colours, expressions, and the awareness," concludes Madiha

