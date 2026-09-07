Madhya Pradesh seeks UAE investment as CM Mohan Yadav visits Dubai

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav began a four-day visit to Dubai on Monday, seeking to attract investment from the UAE and strengthen economic ties ahead of the state’s Global Investors Summit scheduled for 2027.

Leading a high-level delegation, Yadav is participating in AIM Congress 2026 and meeting investors, diplomats and business leaders to promote the central Indian state as a destination for foreign direct investment and industrial partnerships.

The chief minister inaugurated an exhibition of Madhya Pradesh’s One District One Product (ODOP) and Geographical Indication (GI) products at Taj Dubai in Business Bay, showcasing handicrafts, textiles and traditional products including Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees, Batik prints, Zari-Zardozi embroidery and Gwalior carpets. The initiative aims to connect artisans with international buyers and expand export opportunities.

During meetings with Dr. Deepak Mittal, India’s Ambassador to the UAE, and Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Yadav highlighted the state’s industrial infrastructure, logistics network and investor-friendly policies. He also sought support in connecting Madhya Pradesh with UAE sovereign wealth funds, major corporate groups and institutional investors.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said the state’s focus extended beyond attracting capital. “The state government’s objective is not merely to attract investment, but to create a reliable platform for long-term development with businesses,” he said. He cited the state’s single-window clearance system, fast-track approvals and strategic location as key advantages for investors.

The chief minister also held discussions with Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, on cooperation in trade, agriculture, tourism and education, while outlining opportunities in renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, textiles, logistics and manufacturing.

The visit concluded its first day with Yadav attending the invitation-only “Tycoons Dinner” at AIM Congress 2026, where he met policymakers, investors and business leaders to promote Madhya Pradesh’s industrial and infrastructure ambitions and invite participation in the Global Investors Summit 2027.