Lulu plans Rs4b food processing expansion in India

Yusuff Ali MA, CMD of Lulu Group, Salim VI, Chief Operations Officer, Nandakumar V, Director Of Communications, Shamim Sainalabdheen, Director Lulu Private Labels and other officials during products launch on the sidelines of Gulfood 2022. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 6:50 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 7:47 PM

Leading retail conglomerate Lulu Group announced major investments in food sector on Tuesday at Gulfood 2022, which is being held in Dubai World Trade Centre. The group chairman Yusuffali MA, revealed that Lulu will invest Rs4 billion for setting up a state of the art food park in Kalalmassery in Kerala.

The project is expected to be operational by fourth quarter of 2023. The latest investment is over and above the recent Rs11 billion investment announced for Noida, Srinagar and Kochi, bringing total value to Rs15 billion investment in food processing by the group.

Meanwhile, Lulu has imported the first consignment of Indian eggs, which was banned for the last 15 years in UAE. The group has imported four containers of Indian eggs, after the ban was lifted recently.

Speciality premium food product

Lulu also unveiled and launched its new private label brand ‘Goodness Forever’ during the Gulfood 2022. Under this brand Lulu will manufacture and sell a large range of premium speciality products such as organic, free from range, sugar free and similar healthy food products. These products are being manufactured exclusively for Lulu by leading food companies in Italy, Spain and UK. — business@khaleejtimes.com