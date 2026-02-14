Lulu Retail plans to open 50 new stores, creating hundreds of job opportunities

Lulu Retail Holdings, the region's largest pan-GCC full-line retailer, plans to open 50 outlets between 2026 and 2028 as it reported record Dh29.1 billion revenues for 2025, an increase of 4.1 per cent.

The retailer attributed the increase in profits to store expansion and strong e-commerce growth across the GCC.

Lulu opened 20 new stores in 2025, in line with guidance, taking the total store count to 267 by year-end. The expansion included hypermarkets, express stores and mini markets across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The 50 new outlets planned by 2028 are expected to create hundreds of job opportunities across the GCC.

Net profit for the year reached Dh753 million, slightly ahead of guidance provided at Q3 2025.

The company also announced a second-half dividend of 3.5 fils per share, taking the total 2025 dividend to 7 fils per share (approximately Dh724 million).

“The year concluded with 20 new store openings, taking our total to 267 stores and delivering record revenue of almost $8 billion. Our existing portfolio and growing e-commerce presence position us to continue our disciplined expansion strategy across the GCC. Our high cash generation and confidence in the outlook allow us to propose a H2 dividend of 3.5 fils per share, taking the total to 7 fils per share for 2025. This offers an attractive yield to shareholders, who we thank for their continued support,” said Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Retail.

Lulu's e-commerce continued to be a key growth driver, with sales increasing 38.6 per cent year-on-year and accelerating to 51.8 per cent growth in Q4. Online penetration reached 7.3 per cent of retail sales in Q4, reflecting steady customer adoption.

The company said investments in its own digital platform are delivering strong returns, with sales through Lulu's proprietary channels growing at nearly double the rate of aggregator channels.

Private label products increased their share of total sales to 29.8 per cent, supporting both revenue and margins.

Its net debt reduced slightly to Dh9.18 billion, with leverage improving on an IFRS 16 basis.