Lulu inks pact with Go First for cargo transportation from Srinagar to Sharjah

Salim M.A., Mohit Dwivedi, and Ranjan Thakur at the agreement signing ceremony. — Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 8:42 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 8:44 PM

UAE-based retailer Lulu Group has signed a pact with Go First airlines to transport cargo from Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley to Sharjah.

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, is the first airline to start direct international connection and direct international cargo operations from Srinagar. It was flagged off last week by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mohit Dwivedi, Go First head (corporate affairs) and Salim M.A., Lulu Group director, signed the pact in the presence of Ranjan Thakur, principal secretary industries and commerce, and administrative secretary, civil aviation department, government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Salim said there were immense export opportunities in Kashmir.

“We are quite surprised to see the immense opportunities that we have for the exports from here. As Lulu, we will be able to take a lot of fruit, vegetables and antique and craft and a lot more items. We assure you that we will do our best to export goods from Kashmir,” he said.

Dwivedi noted the airline will start operations from next month.

Thakur pointed out that the agreement is a great opportunity for the farmers and artisans to access a large market.

“This agreement is a further development to the Jammu and Kashmir’s MoU with the Dubai government. The LuLu Group will source a lot of horticulture, agriculture products and handicrafts from J&K. They will follow it up with many more in the future,” he said.

Thakur underlined that the agreement aims to assist the farmers to earn profit.

“For the time being, the cargo will be taken in the daily flight, but we can deploy a freighter as well when the time comes.”

Thakur said the Go First flight between Srinagar and Sharjah, which is currently operating four days a week, will soon become a daily service. — ashwani@khaleejtimes.com