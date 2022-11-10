Lulu Hypermarket soon in Dubai Mall Zabeel

Jamal bin Thaniah, chairman of Emaar Properties, and Yusuffali MA, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group International, at the signing ceremony in the presence of Amit Jain, group CEO of Emaar Properties; Wasim Al Arabi, CEO of Emaar Malls; Ashrafali MA, Lulu Group executive director; and Salim MA, Lulu Group director. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 3:30 PM

The Dubai Mall, one of the largest shopping malls in the world will soon have Lulu Hypermarket, one of the top supermarket retailers in the region as its anchor tenant.

Jamal bin Thaniah, chairman of Emaar Properties, which owns the Dubai Mall, and Yusuffali MA, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group International, signed the agreement in the presence of Amit Jain, group CEO of Emaar Properties; Wasim Al Arabi, CEO of Emaar Malls; Ashrafali MA, Lulu Group executive director; Salim MA, Lulu Group director, and other officials of Emaar and Lulu Group.

The new 72,000sqft hypermarket, which is part of the on-going initiative to diversify retail portfolio of Dubai Mall Zabeel, will primarily focus on wide range of grocery and supermarket products that is specifically targeted at the large multinational population residing in Downtown Dubai and its adjoining neighbourhood.

The new hypermarket is expected to be open by April 2023. Lulu has been expanding very aggressively recently with their upgraded version of hypermarkets across Dubai in Festival Plaza, Festival City and Dubai Silicon Central.

“We are extremely happy and excited to join hands with Emaar to open our newest hypermarket at the Dubai Mall Zabeel As one of the leading retailers of the region, it is our constant endeavor to innovate and offer world-class shopping experience to the large multi-national population, residing and visiting Dubai. We thank the Emaar Group for this opportunity and look forward to mutually beneficial association ahead,” Yusuffali MA said.

With over 240 hypermarkets and supermarkets, Lulu has firmly established itself as one of the top retailers globally, serving almost 1.6 million shoppers per day across the GCC, Egypt, Indian and the Far East.

