Lulu hires Moelis & Co for IPO in 2023

The Doha-based carrier is in the midst of a recruitment drive which will lift its total workforce to more than 55,000 from around 45,000 currently, according to the airline spokesperson
Lulu Group International, one of the fastest growing hypermarket chains in the world, has hired investment bank Moelis & Co to advise it on its upcoming initial public offering, the Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate confirmed on Thursday.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, V. Nandakumar, Lulu Group’s director of marketing & communications, said the retail giant plans to list the IPO next year, but did not disclose the size of the offering.
Founded by Indian-born businessman Yusuffali, Lulu Group currently operates 239 supermarkets and hypermarkets in 23 countries and employs more than 60,000 people.
Nandakumar said the group, which is on an aggressive expansion mode, will continue to add new outlets to its network as it consolidates in the Middle East and forays into new markets, including Iraq and North Africa.
“We will also be setting up more sourcing offices across the globe to ensure uninterrupted supply of food and all essential items in line with the national food security agenda. At present, we have sourcing offices in 23 countries including the USA, the UK, Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Far East and China to ensure uninterrupted supply to all our outlets,” said Nandakumar.
Lulu group, reportedly valued at over $5 billion in 2020, also operates shopping malls and other businesses including hospitality, shipping and real estate. The company has an annual revenue in excess of $8 billion, and mainly operates in markets across the Middle East, Asia, the US, and Europe.
Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ invested $1 billion in Lulu in 2020 to help it expand in Egypt. ADQ said at the time the deal reflected the fund's wider commitment to investing in Egypt. ADQ set up a $20 billion joint investment platform with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt in late 2019 and has invested heavily in the most populous Arab country.
— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
Saudi Arabia rejects framing Opec+ decision as political; Says it told US a delay would be economically negative; Decision was based on market balance, curbing volatility
Al Zeyoudi also called for joint efforts in promoting WTO’s role as a forum for trade negotiations and effective platform for solving disputes
After the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt were the most targeted nations for mergers & acquisitions in the region
Despite a buoyant year, the Dubai housing market, now only back to its 2019 price level, and still 25 per cent below its 2014 peak, is in fair-valued territory, according to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index,
The deal aims to enhance the cooperation between the two parties to spread awareness and introduce the initiatives and programmes offered by NAFIS
Next-generation arbitration and mediation support launch operations in the UAE with flagship facilities in Abu Dhabi
Under the agreement, Adnic will provide pre-underwritten insurance products for health and office insurance with exclusive pricing