LuLu Financial Holdings opens 280th global branch and 93rd in the UAE at Dubai’s DIP region

Hedge are hiring technologists who are specialised data scientists and data engineers
UAE’s leading cross-border payments and currency exchange provider opened its 93rd branch in the country in the commercial region of DIP-2 in Dubai. The new branch marks the 280th global branch under LuLu Financial Holdings and was inaugurated by Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings in the presence of senior company management.
The branch will offer cross-border payments, WPS and foreign exchange services to the residents and business of the region.
Speaking on the occasion, Adeeb Ahamed said: “We are proud to expand our network in line with the fast-paced growth of the UAE economy and its emergence as a global hub of commerce and travel. The DIP-2 region is a commercially active region of Dubai, and we are delighted to open a new branch here which will enable us to bring our services closer to the local community while also acting as an engagement centre for those looking to transition to our digital payments app LuLu Money.”
