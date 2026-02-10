LuLu expands UAE retail footprint with Adnoc tie-up, plans five new stores

LuLu Group has deepened its push into the UAE’s fast-growing convenience retail segment by partnering with Adnoc Distribution to launch five new stores across its next-generation roadside retail destinations, beginning with the opening of the first LuLu Daily outlet at The Hub by Adnoc on Saadiyat Island.

The new outlet, inaugurated by Adnoc Distribution CEO Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki in the presence of Yusuffali M.A., chairman of LuLu Group, marks the retailer’s first outlet located within an Adnoc Distribution property. The launch underscores both companies’ ambition to redefine roadside retail by integrating everyday convenience with lifestyle and community experiences.

Spanning 16,566 square feet, the Saadiyat Island outlet is positioned at the heart of The Hub by Adnoc, a next-generation retail concept that blends fuel and mobility services with dining, shopping, co-working, fitness and family recreation facilities. The concept aims to transform traditional service stations into vibrant community destinations designed to encourage longer customer engagement and enhance convenience.

As part of the collaboration, the two companies also signed strategic memoranda of understanding to open four additional LuLu Daily stores at The Hub by Adnoc locations across the UAE by mid-2027. The agreements reinforce a long-term partnership between the retail major and the country’s largest fuel and convenience retailer as both seek to capitalise on evolving consumer lifestyles and mobility patterns.

Yusuffali M.A., chairman of LuLu Group International, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to enhancing customer convenience and delivering high-quality retail and food experiences across key mobility corridors. He expressed confidence that the collaboration would support the UAE’s evolving lifestyle needs while marking the beginning of a long-term relationship between the two entities.

Al Lamki said the Saadiyat Island launch represents an important milestone in Adnoc Distribution’s strategy to expand customised roadside retail experiences. He noted that each Hub location is designed around the specific lifestyle needs of surrounding communities, highlighting the flexibility of the model in delivering tailored retail and mobility solutions.

The new store offers a wide range of fresh produce, groceries, meat, dairy, bakery items, beauty products, toys and household essentials, alongside dedicated fresh food and bakery sections. Designed for convenience, it includes self-checkout counters and easy parking access, reflecting a customer-first approach shared by both companies.

By integrating LuLu Daily outlets into The Hub by Adnoc destinations, the partnership aims to bring high-quality grocery and fresh food offerings closer to residential communities and busy mobility corridors, reinforcing the UAE’s position as one of the region’s most dynamic and innovative retail markets.