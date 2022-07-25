LuLu Exchange opens branches in Fujairah and Ajman

The two new branches in UAE are located at Al Hayl, Fujairah, and Al Jurf Industrial-3, Ajman region

Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, LuLu Financial Group, and other senior management, inaugurated the LuLu Exchange branch in the UAE. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 6:00 PM

Enabling convenient and seamless financial services to millions of people in the UAE, LuLu Exchange opened its 85th and 86th branches in UAE at Al Hayl, Fujairah and Al Jurf Industrial-3, Ajman region on Monday.

Both the new branches were inaugurated by Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, LuLu Financial Holdings, in the presence of senior management.

Today’s opening strengthens LuLu Exchange's strategic network of branches in the UAE, and reaffirms the brand’s financial inclusion goals, ensuring financial services are within reach of everyone across the country.

"We are quite elated to expand our presence in the Fujairah and Ajman region which serves as home to people from all nationalities. With these new customer engagement centres we would be able to cater to the larger section of expats and locals in the area with our diverse financial services", said Adeeb Ahamed.

With today's two new branch openings, LuLu Exchange has added three outlets to its network of branches this year, and will further expand its network of branches to more locations in coming months as part of the company’s commitment to deliver reliable, seamless and accessible financial services to the people of UAE.

"We have strategically chosen these locations in line with our commitment to bring our qualitative services to more people in the UAE. We are continuously redefining the financial journey for our customers by bringing more advanced means of extensive end-to-end financial solution for both businesses and individual customers alike," said Thampi Sudarsanan, assistant vice-president, LuLu Exchange.

With over a decade of service excellence in the financial services industry, LuLu Exchange with its futuristic payments solution has been steadfast to bridge the gap between technology and consumers. The company’s digital offering, LuLu Money app, is among the country’s leading fintech products offering a plethora of instantaneous remittances, bill payments and other value added services all integrated under one platform.

