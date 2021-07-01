Lufthansa Technik Middle East and Joramco sign MoU
The agreement will allow Joramco to enhance their in-house capabilities with the help of LTME.
Lufthansa Technik Middle East (LTME) and Joramco, the Amman based MRO and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), have signed an MoU to provide technical expertise and several MRO solutions to Joramco.
The agreement will allow Joramco to enhance their in-house capabilities with the help of LTME, and allow LTME to relocate a number of its spares to the Joramco facility for consignment stock and repair capability.
This allows LTME to enhance their MRO business as they are Joramco’s prefered MRO service provider for nacelles, ultimately this benefits our end-customers, providing the airline companies a cost effective solution.
Ziad Al Hazmi, chief executive officer at Lufthansa Technik Middle East, said: “We are very happy and grateful to strenghten our relationship with Joramco through this new MoU. I would like to thank Joramco for the trust they have placed in our services and for choosing us as their preferred MRO service provider. The satisfaction of our customers is always a number one priority for both our companies, and I really look forward to seeing the fruits of our cooperation.”
The official signing ceremony took place at this year’s MRO Middle East event 2021, at Joramco’s booth where their CEO, Jeff Wilkinson, and the CEO of LTME, Ziad Al Hazmi signed the MoU agreement.
Jeff Wilkinson, chief executive officer at Joramco, said: “This agreement marks a significant step forward and the start of what is sure to be a highly productive and beneficial partnership for both companies. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Lufthansa Technik, and look forward to a future of industrious collaboration, cooperation and progress.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
