Lufthansa back in private hands as Germany sells rescue stake

Lufthansa said on Wednesday the German state had sold the stake it took in the airline as part of a rescue package at the peak of the Covid pandemic, and booked a healthy profit in the process.
In the spring of 2020, borders were shutting worldwide, forcing airlines everywhere to ground planes and put staff put on forced leave.
To save Lufthansa from bankruptcy, the German government took a 20-percent stake in the group under a nine-billion-euro (dollar) state aid package.
Under the deal, the government agreed to sell the stake by October 2023.
But with the airline’s finances stabilising as travel resumed, Berlin was able to start selling its holdings as early as November last year.
Lufthansa said the remaining 6.2 per cent of the share capital was sold on Tuesday.
“This brings the stabilisation of Lufthansa to a successful conclusion,” said Carsten Spohr, its CEO.
“The stabilisation of Lufthansa was successful, and is also paying off financially for the German government and thus for the taxpayer,” he added.
The state paid 306 million euros for the stake and sold it for 1.07 billion euros — a profit of 760 million.
“With this gratifying balance, the WSF’s (Economic Stabilisation Fund’s) participation comes to an end and the company is once again in private hands,” said Jutta Doenges, who ran the fund.
Among investors who snapped up the shares was German billionaire Klaus-Michael Kuehne, who owns the logistics giant Kuehne + Nagel.
With the purchase, he raised his stake to 17.5 per cent from 15 per cent previously, his office said in a statement.
Lufthansa in August reported its first net profit since the pandemic, booking 259 million euros in earnings for the second quarter as it benefited from pent-up demand for travel.
The group — which includes Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines — made huge net losses of 6.7 billion euros in 2020 and 2.2 billion euros in 2021 as the pandemic shut down large parts of the airline industry. — AFP
This interim dividend was the result of the group’s divestment of 50 per cent equity interest in Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC.
The global robotics technology market size was valued at $62.75 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $189.36 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5 percent from 2020 to 2027.
The enhancements have been introduced after a series of consultation rounds conducted earlier this year, where the proposed new framework received supportive feedback from industry experts
Move is part of the Ministry of Economy's continuing efforts to implement a stronger anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism system in the UAE
Consumer price index rises 0.1% in August; Rents, food and healthcare account for increase in CPI; Core CPI surges 0.6%; increases 6.3% year-on-year
ADQ also monetises minority stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
Powered by Crescent Enterprises and in collaboration with Emirates Schools Establishment & Sharjah Youth Council, the three-day intensive bootcamp will be held in the recently opened Khorfakkan University