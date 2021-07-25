Loyalty improves performance at work

Nearly two-thirds of employees (64 per cent) in the UAE feel loyal to their current employer.

Employers are focusing on factors that drive engagement and impact loyalty in workplaces as employers adapt to new normal, said Ola Haddad, director of human resources at Bayt.com.

“Employees consider recognition, salary and benefits to be of utmost importance. Feeling appreciated for their time and efforts creates a bond between employees, management and their organisation to further strengthen loyalty,” Haddad.

Bayt.com, recently conducted the ‘Employee Loyalty in the Mena Survey’ in partnership with YouGov, global online market research company, in order to investigate the key factors driving employee loyalty towards the workplace.

Data revealed that nearly two-thirds of employees (64 per cent) in the UAE feel loyal to their current employer. Only 16 per cent reported not feeling loyal, while the remainder were neutral. Loyal employees who are engaged and satisfied at work are the cornerstone of a business. Three-quarters of employees (75 per cent) feel proud when talking about their company’s products and services, and more than 6 in 10 (63 per cent) would recommend their company as a good workplace to others.

Benefits of employee loyalty

In terms of benefits to business, engaged and loyal employees are more productive, creative, and lead to reduced costs. Better work quality (77 per cent), going the extra mile (74 per cent), and increased productivity (70 per cent) are some of the top perceived benefits of employee loyalty, according to survey data.

High levels of loyalty and engagement can also result in improved financial performance for businesses. A whopping 85 per cent of UAE employees feel highly engaged in their daily work, and 40 per cent will stay in their current organisation for a long time even though other companies might offer them better salaries.

Factors affecting employee loyalty

This latest research highlights that having an employee engagement strategy gives employers a competitive advantage in recruiting, retaining and engaging employees. Basic salary (47 per cent), additional benefits offered by the company (37 per cent), and senior leadership (36 per cent) are the top three factors perceived to impact employee loyalty the most across the UAE.

The survey also showed that employees want their employers to develop a positive culture. Lack of trust in the management of the current employer (58 per cent) is the top reason for not feeling loyal towards the company across the MENA region. This is followed by the lack of job security with nearly 2 in 5 employees (39 per cent) saying so.

When asked about what can employers do to increase the loyalty among their employees, a higher proportion of the respondents in the UAE believe that creating growth opportunities for the employees (67 per cent), rewards/ recognition (56 per cent), and providing benefits (55 per cent) are some of the major factors that can create an impact.

Zafar Shah, research director, Data Services at YouGov said: “In order to be successful, organizations need to win the hearts and minds of employees. Rewards and recognition along with growth opportunities create more positive employee experiences. It’s also crucial for companies to take a fresh look at compensation structures and benefits and evaluate the value they bring to employees. As our study shows, loyalty can directly impact work quality and productivity.”

Data for the 2021 Bayt.com Employee Loyalty in the MENA Survey was collected online from June 6 to 10, 2021. Results are based on a sample of 1,835 respondents from countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and Sudan among others.

