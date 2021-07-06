Lower interest rates, affordable property prices boosts demand for ownership
Lion Mortgage Consultants expect the home residential mortgage market growth to continue at a steady pace.
Lower interest rates and affordable property prices have led to a dynamic shift from rentals towards ownership in the UAE, said Gaurav Gambhir, managing director, Lion Mortgage Consultants.
“Mortgage books of banks have seen an exponential growth after the UAE Central Bank relaxed the norms for first time home buyers by reducing the down payment requirements. We foresee this growth trend to continue primarily due to low interest rates for the near future, influence of peers and family, in addition to the financial benefits of buying greatly outweighing renting,” said Gambhir.
While the majority of banks are focused on the most sought-after salaried profiles clients, there is a slow but noticeable shift is happening with certain lenders now tapping into the self-employed sector.
“This is an ideal segment as businessmen went through a real-life stress test scenario due to the economic repercussions stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic and the measures implemented, mainly the lockdown and despite of it all they continued to service their personal and business obligations. More than any risk assessment criteria, this reflects the resilience and the ability of the business sector to perform even during adverse times,” added Gaurav.
Lion Mortgage Consultants expect the home residential mortgage market growth to continue at a steady pace. Banks find that real estate lending carries a low risk as compared to personal loans, credit cards and SME lending and, also has better margins than top rated corporate lending.
People living in rented homes is considerably higher in UAE than those living in their own properties. “Our estimate is that around 20 per cent of the UAE households live in their own homes, whereas the global average is 40 per cent, as more and more people look at making UAE as their home, we see a fair opportunity for mortgage buyers in the mid to long-term,” said Gambhir. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
Gold rises over 1% to $1,813; 24K price increases ...
As a result of increase in global rates, precious metal prices in... READ MORE
-
Business
CSGEF to focus on global economic trends
Centre to offer a unique perspective on socio-economic and systemic... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE, Saudi Arabia to boost Mena digital economy...
The study found that the UAE and Saudi Arabia will continue to be the ... READ MORE
-
Energy
WTI oil price hits 2014 peak after Opec+ talks...
Some Opec+ sources said there would be no oil output increase in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Enjoy quarantine-free travel this Eid
Residents will have to carry a negative PCR certificate and e-visa. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
'UAE 50' number plate set to fetch record price
The special plate was first released in January 1955 by Bristol... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: 638 taxis now feature names of drivers....
These taxis are being driven by hero cab drivers, who kept the city... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE's daily Covid cases drop below 1,800 for a...
Daily infections dropped to less than 1,600 for the third consecutive ... READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program