Low-code, no-code platforms power Middle East’s digital leap

As governments and enterprises race to modernize services, low-code and no-code platforms are proving essential in accelerating development, reducing complexity, and integrating legacy systems.

At GITEX 2025, Nintex spotlighted its platforms as a critical enabler of digital transformation across the Middle East. Nintex’s platform allows organizations—from federal agencies to banks and telecoms—to build internal workflows and customer-facing applications in hours, not months. This rapid development capability is especially valuable in regions like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where digital transformation is central to national strategy. “Zero tax, zero bureaucracy” initiatives and AI-first citizen services demand agile, scalable solutions—and low-code platforms deliver just that.

One of the biggest challenges in deployig AI effectively is fragmented data. Nintex addresses this by automating processes that unify information across systems, creating a solid foundation for AI-driven insights.

Nintex’s message focused on the importance of operational readiness, encouraging businesses to move from manual to measurable workflows. “Across the region, leaders want AI results they can measure this quarter,” said Samir Akel, VP, Nintex. “The truth is simple: if your processes are broken, your AI will be too.”

Akel pointed to the Middle East’s potential for rapid AI growth, with IDC forecasting AI spending in the META region to reach $7.2 billion by 2026. However, he emphasised that without mature processes and clean data, AI efforts risk falling short.

The company is also responding to growing concerns around data sovereignty. While global trends once pointed to cloud-first strategies, Nintex sees a resurgence in on-premise deployments—particularly in the Middle East, where security and control are paramount. Its platform supports both cloud and on-premise models, giving organizations the freedom to choose based on their regulatory and operational needs.

Looking ahead, Nintex is pushing into “agentic business orchestration,” where AI doesn’t just support workflows—it helps generate them. This vision includes AI engines that can suggest e-forms, recommend process flows, and integrate seamlessly across government authorities to deliver unified citizen services.

With over two decades of partnerships in the region, including with the UAE’s Federal Tax Authority and Khalifa University, Nintex is positioning itself as a key player in the Middle East’s digital future—bridging legacy infrastructure with next-generation automation and AI.