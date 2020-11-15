Xiaomi gets creative with new Mi 10T series

New scooters, first smartwatch for global market also launched

China's Xiaomi on Sunday announced a new flagship line-up, capping off a busy year filled with advancements amid the supply chain disruptions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Beijing-headquartered Xiaomi — which, according to Canalys, became a top-three smartphone vendor for the first time in the third quarter — aims to "take creating and exploring to the next level" as it "continues to push boundaries, delivering top-notch experiences for everyone from working professionals, to streaming enthusiasts and mobile gamers", it said in a Press release.

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro both have a triple-camera setup, but with 64MP and 108MP lead lenses, respectively. The company had debuted the first 108MP smartphone sensor. The Pro version also offers 8K video support, and both have six standalone long exposure modes.

Video Clones, meanwhile, captures “two selves” in one video, while dual video can record from the device’s front and back cameras simultaneously.

The 5G-enabled Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T feature a 144Hz refresh rate, which "guarantees a smooth experience and optimum battery usage".

The Mi 10T is available for preorder at Dh1,799, while the Pro version will come in December for Dh1,899.

New scoots, watch

Meanwhile, Xiaomi also introduced its Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 and Mi Electric Scooter 1S in the UAE, which can reach speeds of 25kph and cover distances of up to 45km on a single charge. They retail at Dh2,099 and Dh1,699, respectively.

The company also debuted the Mi Watch, Xiaomi’s very first smartwatch model for the global market. As a brand new addition to Xiaomi’s wearable product lineup, the Mi Watch is made for all active lifestyles.

It has a 1.39’’ Amoled panel and a dedicated sports button for instant access to 117 exercise modes. It has six different sensors and GPS to offer key health metrics and environmental data, as well as heart rate, blood oxygen level and air pressure.

A two-hour charge can give it up to 16 days of battery life.

