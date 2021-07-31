World FZO gets new board member from Sharjah

Salim Omar Salim to officiate as board member of World Free Zones Organisation

Salim Omar Salim, director of Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone), has been appointed board member of the World Free Zones Organisation (World FZO), a global not-for-profit organisation offering an authoritative and collective voice for free zones around the world.

As the board member of World FZO, the SPC Free Zone director will bring his extensive cross-sectoral experience to its knowledge committee responsible for developing the intellectual base for economic free zone research and global trade rules.

In addition, he will lead a number of tasks related to communication with international organisations, private sector associations, multinational companies as well as industry and financial sector representatives from the global investment community.

The World FZO brings together free zones from all over the world and promote their positive impacts by providing guidance, knowledge and services to its members, to enhance free zones contribution in the economic prosperity and social development of the host country.

Since 2019, SPC Free Zone has been a voting member of World FZO and has benefitted from several services open to members including industry research, operational and administrative support services, high-level training, and strategic networking opportunities with peers, consultants, service-providers, policy makers, and key business decision makers from around the world.

The SPC Free Zone -- established in 2017 as the world's first printing and publishing free zone, has emerged as a value-driven organisation that offers a thriving environment for publishers to grow and reach new markets.

The free zone's integrated ecosystem, which is home to companies representing a broad spectrum of publishing, printing, and allied businesses, offers a promising investment environment, an array of competitive advantages, a world-class infrastructure and several cost-effective options to support publishers and other businesses and enhance their access to global markets.

