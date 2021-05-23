- EVENTS
Virtual ATM 2021 to highlight recovery of global travel industry
The ATM 2021 in-person event successfully concluded last week having welcomed exhibitors from 62 countries and travel professionals from over 100 countries
The Arabian Travel Market 2021 will continue this week from Monday, May 24 to May 26 in a virtual format that will build on the success of the in-person event last week.
Under the theme of ‘A new dawn for travel & tourism’, ATM Virtual 2021 will begin with an exclusive airline industry leadership keynote interview with Emirates’ President Sir Tim Clark. It will be followed by IATA Director General Willie Walsh’s keynote interview, where he will share his views on how IATA needs to drive engagement and consistency of approach to permit airlines to begin the process of recovery.
Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “We are thrilled to be able to continue with ATM Virtual 2021 off the back of the hugely successful in-person event at the Dubai World Trade Centre last week. We must be able to reach a wider audience as possible as the travel and tourism sector unites to pave the way forward towards fast-paced recovery beyond Covid-19.”
During the three-day showcase, those unable to attend the in-person event this year have the opportunity to view sessions recorded from the in-person event, as well as participate in a range of webinars, live conference sessions, roundtables, speed networking events, destination briefings, as well as make new connections in one-to-one meetings.
Later in the week at ATM Virtual 2021, the ATM Hotel Industry Summit will examine hospitality trends such as wellness and sustainability. “The ATM Hotel Industry Summit is the opportune platform for hotel industry trade professionals to explain how they’ve adapted to the super-acceleration of global wellness and sustainability movements, evolving their hotels and services to respond to overwhelming traveller demand for health and wellbeing solutions and sustainable practices that support the environment and local communities,” Curtis said.
The third day of ATM Virtual will include highlights such as cultural tourism for growth and responsible technology for travel and tourism sessions.
