Utico wins major reservoir project in Dubai from Dewa

Utico has scored another major win in Dubai bagging the $80 million, 120 million imperial gallons (MIG) Hassyan water reservoir project from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

In a statement, Utico said that this comes as an addition to the largest Independent Water Project (IWP) in Dubai – the Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) - which is a game-changer for its world’s lowest water tariff and potential to be expanded to the largest desalination project globally.

Dewa had floated a separate tender for the Hassyan reservoir project and its scope of work includes associated electro-mechanical and SCADA works.

Utico, the Middle East’s leading full service utility and the only private water and power company in the UAE, had signed a 35-year Shareholder Agreement (SHA) and Water Purchase Agreement (WPA) with Dewa earlier this month for the $410 million Hassyan SWRO.

“It makes us proud as an Emirati company equipped with cutting-edge technical, operational and engineering capabilities in winning these projects and providing the best globally competitive price for water projects ” said Ali Al Darwish, CEO of Utico in the UAE.

Winning these projects demonstrated Utico’s value proposition in the context of the tough and challenging procurement model of Dewa, he said.

The Hassyan IWP project’s storage reservoir is for 60 MIG expandable to 120 MIG, while the desalination plant project capacity is 120 MIG per day with facilities to expand to 240 MIGD production per day. The engineering capacity that goes into these projects makes these wins the largest in the world in terms of total final capacity, Utico said.

Darwish said Utico is honored for the trust placed in it to develop and build these strategic projects of Dubai and is confident to execute it to the complete satisfaction of Dewa and all project stakeholders.

“The excellence of our capabilities as an Emirati company founded on innovation and sustainability inspires us to live up to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai and of the entire UAE leadership, ” Darwish added.

