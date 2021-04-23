- EVENTS
Up to 70% discount at noon's mega Ramadan sale
Charity, community support also part of marketplace's initiative
It is the season for shopping and gifting and noon.com, the region's homegrown digital marketplace, is hosting a huge sale for the holy month of Ramadan until April 29, with up to 70 per cent off all categories including fashion, homeware, kitchen appliances, beauty products and more.
Shoppers looking to re-energise their skincare routine can enjoy massive discounts on top brands such as The Ordinary, L’Oreal, and Vichy. Fragrances can be grabbed at half the price during the big sale.
Noon will also host 12-hour Night Market Sales packed with deals like 50 per cent off noon East appliances, price drops on kitchen essentials and half-price makeup buys.
As an extra bonus, customers using a Mashreq Bank card will receive 25 per cent off all orders with a minimum order value of Dh200 until April 29. Visa cardholders, meanwhile, will receive 15 per cent off orders under Dh75 between April 27-29.
For those looking for special gifts, noon will have massive price drops on top electronics brands such as Apple, with iPhone 12 deals for as low as Dh3,050, and Sony PlayStation 5 at just Dh2,699. Organising an iftar for loved ones? Make life easy and pick up a specially-curated iftar kit on noon Daily for less than Dh8. Noon’s grocery platform also has mega deals like 1kg of bananas for less than Dh5 and apples and other pantry staples for as little as Dh1.
Charity and community support is an incredibly important part of Ramadan. Shoppers wishing to spread joy can purchase a Ramadan Donation Bundle for as little as Dh30 on noon Daily, which will be automatically delivered to the UAE Food Bank to support families who need it most.
