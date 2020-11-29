UAE's payment super app makes debut

The free super app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store

Empay, the world’s first contactless instant credit lifestyle payment ecosystem that offers an instant line of credit for a range of services, made its debut on Sunday.

Unveiling the “super app,” the Emirates Payment Services said the region’s first “tap to pay” mobile payment solution that has been developed for the UAE residents ensures secure and cashless transactions.

Designed and developed within the UAE’s Smart Government program framework, Empay provides multiple payment modes for people to use as per their convenience and lifestyle requirements. The app facilitates residents to avail of instant and paperless credit facility in minutes without having to go to a bank or fill out long forms.

“Empay is a culmination of government and private sector service payments including a wide variety of payments and lifestyle services such as Dubai Economic Department License Renewal, all types of bill payments, food ordering from restaurants, education fee payments, international remittance, peer-to-peer micropayments and much more,” Empay officials said at a Press conference.

The free super app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store and register in just two minutes, and avail a Mastercard powered digital card within the app. The next-gen mobile solution is set to revolutionize customer experience by enabling them to conduct their financial transactions in a simple, fast, smart, and secure way.

“Right from your morning coffee to paying for your taxi ride to large business-related license renewals, users need just one single app -- Empay. In addition to this, Empay will provide instant credit facility to people, who need funds for making various payments without having to visit any bank and complete formalities and paperwork,” explained Ali Ibrahim, deputy director general of Dubai Economy, and chairman & managing director of Empay.

Ibrahim noted that the new payment solution will contribute towards acceleration of the nation’s on-going transformation into the most advanced and connected digital marketplace in the world.

Muna Al Qassab, chief executive officer at The Emirates Payment Services, said Empay unlocks an amazing future of cashless transactions serving as an innovative platform for all in this rapidly changing digital payment market. Empay aims to become the ultimate payment solution for all residents of the UAE.

She said the objective of the application is to offer a single platform for residents to make their day-to-day payments without the need of having multiple apps on their mobile phones for different payment requirements.

Gigi George Koshy, deputy CEO and chief product officer of Empay, said Empay is a highly evolved mobile application, which provides the user with a comprehensive range of services making it the only lifestyle payment app one would ever need. “It is the ecosystem that moves with you wherever you go for your payment needs.”

Girish Nanda, Country Manager, UAE and Oman, Mastercard, said flexibility, security and convenience underpin this new initiative which will undoubtedly simplify the lives of UAE residents. “With a holistic range of lifestyle services available, the development of Empay is a milestone moment in the country’s transformation into a fully cashless society.”

