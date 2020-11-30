UAE to host Israeli investor delegation at Gitex Technology Week

The UAE is set to welcome the first Israeli technology delegation to the country at the landmark 40th edition of Gitex Technology Week, hosted at Dubai World Trade Centre.

To be held from December 6-10, Gitex this year is the world’s only live, in-person global technology event.

The Israel Export Institute (IEI), Strategic Country Partner for Gitex, in partnership with Bank Hapoalim, will lead the delegation of Israeli government officials, entrepreneurs and business executives. Gitex will host the UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit featuring a lineup of UAE government ministers and Israeli government and innovation leaders on December 7, presenting attendees with vast opportunities in the areas of innovation exploration, capacity building, investments and co-creation.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, noted that the UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit will create new opportunities for using modern technologies effectively in the digital transformation matrix.

“Organising this first-of-its kind summit at the 40th edition of Gitex Technology Week constitutes a major stepping stone in strengthening cooperation in the field of digital transformation and the future digital economy. It will contribute to expanding knowledge exchange between both countries and accelerate the implementation of innovative solutions and services based on future technologies,” he said.

The UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit, jointly presented by DWTC and IEI, features an agenda packed with leading government officials and innovation experts, who will share their perspectives on the potential for economic and technological collaboration between the two countries. The summit will bring together specialists in AI, 5G, food security, fintech, future mobility, cybersecurity, healthcare and agri-tech.

David Leffler, CEO, Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry, said: “The participation of Israeli companies in the Gitex exhibition and in the Israeli delegation to Dubai is of great importance and we welcome this opportunity. I believe that the collaboration with this important technology show will lead to the advancement of the industry and the blossoming of new business connections. The Ministry of Economy, together with the Foreign Trade Administration, is constantly working to create joint business opportunities.”

Adiv Baruch, chairman, Israel Export Institute: “We are confident that the UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit will be a significant step in fostering technological collaboration between the two countries, and that it will lay the foundations for tangible positive impact in the coming years. The potential for partnerships between the UAE and Israel in digital technologies is significant, with both countries possessing considerable expertise in innovation. This first and biggest tech- business delegation from Israel to the UAE is of high importance to the State of Israel, and we at the Israel Export Institute, in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will continue efforts to create business opportunities in new markets.”

The first Gitex Future Stars Israel Innovation Discovery Day hosted at Gitex on December 8 will see technology leaders, leading investors and business leaders sharing insights on how to expand already thriving startup ecosystems. Gitex will welcome over 1,200 participating enterprises and startups from over 60 countries. The event will feature 280 hours of content and 350 expert speakers from 30 countries presenting live on stage, across industries and sectors including Artificial Intelligence, Smart Cities & 5G, Government, Future Mobility, Fintech, Digital Marketing, Energy, Healthcare and Education.

Gitex Technology Week will serve as an umbrella event for the region’s leading technology shows, including Gitex Future Stars, the region’s largest tech startup event; the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC), the region’s largest cybersecurity conference and exhibition; Future Blockchain Summit, the leading Blockchain festival, as well as the inaugural edition of Marketing Mania, the new platform dedicated to brand marketers.

Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) and Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), said: “Gitex’s 40th anniversary edition has received outstanding support from the global technology community to realise the only live technology event of the year. Gitex is an essential catalyst in developing a high-growth technology and entrepreneurial ecosystem, as well as a key driver of Dubai’s international business tourism. The 40th edition is a testament to Dubai’s enduring appeal as a global MICE hub. The first ever UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit is a landmark moment for collaborative technological efforts between our two countries, enabling us to unlock value-generating opportunities.”

