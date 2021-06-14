UAE ranked 3rd globally for government digital services

The UAE government has been ranked third globally in terms of the provision of digital services and subsequent adoption, thanks to a comprehensive digital transformation roadmap and Covid-19 response strategy, according to a new study released by Boston Consulting Group on Monday.

The study showed that the level of satisfaction of digital government services in UAE is 73 per cent, as compared to the 64 per cent average of developed countries, and 58 per cent of developing countries.

Additionally, the digital service offering in the UAE has been met with a positive response, with the country’s citizens placing it highly in terms of frequency of access. In total, 61 per cent of UAE respondents revealed that they use digital government once per week minimum, 14 per cent above the global average.

“Covid-19 has caused mass disruption and uncertainties to citizens’ way of life, and pandemic-related tailwinds have showcased the critical nature of digital government services since the outbreak,” said Rami Riad Mourtada, partner and associate director, BCG.

“Therefore, ensuring the seamless provision of such services while broadening their capabilities and progressing their popularity is paramount ahead of societal re-emergence. The UAE has acted productively in this regard, as emphasised through these figures. At the direction of the country’s leadership, new and impactful digital government services have been successfully delivered at scale, making significant contributions towards safeguarding the health and well-being of citizens across the UAE,” he said.

The scope and variety of digital government services expanded rapidly following the outbreak, with Covid-19 awareness, testing, tracing, information coverage, quarantine compliance, volunteer coordination, and financial support offerings all emerging through online government portals. This applies to the GCC in particular, where governments were central to the availability and delivery of numerous social and healthcare services.

In terms of the UAE, the Emirati Dubai Health Authority app has catered to patient needs, covering a full suite of Covid-19-related services, including the vaccination rollout. Furthermore, Dubai has expanded and tailored UAE Pass a digital national identity and account for citizens, residents, and visitors that provides access to 5,000 government and private services nationwide.

“From both national and regional viewpoints, the demographics today is a key opportunity for the UAE and the wider GCC,” said Dr. Lars Littig, managing director and partner, BCG.

“At present, 54 per cent of GCC citizens are under the age of 25, and these digital natives not only continue to welcome the introduction of digital services, but also demand heightened quality, convenience, and accessibility. As such, these trends continue to drive the sustained surge in digital services uptake, laying the foundations for swift, useful improvements in the process. Urbanization has also been influential. Around 85 percent of GCC citizens reside in urban areas and regularly use digital government services,” said Littig.

The Digital Government Citizen Survey (DGCS) study – spanning 36 countries, 26 digital government services, and almost 25,000 individual responses.

