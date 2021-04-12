UAE Ramadan sale: Discounts of up to 80 per cent

Online retailers announce sale from April 12 to May 13.

E-commerce players have launched massive discounts for customers at the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, offering up to 80 per cent cut in prices in various categories.

AliExpress, a global retail marketplace, on Monday announced up to 70 per cent discount on millions of its products for its Middle East customers as part of its Ramadan sale. The sale will run from April 12 to May 13.

“Celebrating the true spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, we are offering our customers the opportunity to shop for an array of products at competitive prices... Middle East continues to be one of our key markets and through this campaign AliExpress is also supporting our buyers with AliExpress Direct, a premium shipping service developed to enhance the cross-border shopping experience for customers,” said Jingyun, Head of Mena Market at AliExpress.

Women and children clothing along with household appliances and home and garden will continue to be the key focus categories during the Ramadan Sale period.

AliExpress had resumed cash on delivery service after the restriction was lifted since July 2020.

Among the other e-commerce players, Amazon UAE is offering up to 40 off on daily essential products, up to 50 per cent off on kitchen and dining items, 30 per cent cut in electronic product rates and up to 70 per cent off on men and women’s fashions during the holy month of Ramadan.

Another UAE major e-commerce player Noon.com is offering up to 80 per cent off on a wide range of products during the holy month.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com