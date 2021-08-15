UAE first country to receive made-in-Pakistan smartphones

Pakistani firm exports 5,500 smartphones to UAE

Pakistan’s mobile phone manufacturing firm Inovi Telecom Pvt Ltd has exported 5,500 units of 4G handsets to the UAE, becoming the first Pakistani firm to export mobile phones.

Inovi Telecom was issued mobile manufacturing authorisation licence by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in April 2021. Within four months, the company has started manufacturing and exporting made-in Pakistan smartphones.

The UAE is the first country where Inovi Telecom has shipped its first consignment. The company will export “Manufactured in Pakistan” handsets to other markets as well.

The authority congratulated the company for this landmark achievement which is a result of concerted efforts for the development of the mobile device manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

https://twitter.com/PTAofficialpk/status/1426571596773396483?s=20

Pakistan is looking to boost the local telecommunication manufacturing sector through and reduce dependence on imports of telecom products.

In July, South Korean electronics giant Samsung signed a deal with Pakistan’s Lucky Group to produce Samsung mobile phones in the South Asian country. The production facility is anticipated to be completed by end of December 2021. On August 10, PTA also issued a licence to Lucky Motor for manufacturing Samsung brand mobile devices.

https://twitter.com/PTAofficialpk/status/1426571601018040322?s=20

In addition, numerous Chinese mobile phone manufacturing companies would set up their plants in Pakistan that would boost the country’s exports besides generating more jobs, said Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, former chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the import of mobile phones and other telecom products increased 47 per cent during the first 11 months of 2020-21 as value reached $2.337 billion as compared to $1.58 billion during the same comparative in the previous year. Mobile phone imports accounted for $1.86 billion during the first 11 months of 2020-21.

In May 2021, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $175.501 million, representing 17.79 per cent growth respectively over April 2021.

“The successful implementation of Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) and enabling government policies including the Mobile Manufacturing Policy have created a favourable environment for mobile device manufacturing in Pakistan,” PTA said in a statement.

The government levied no new taxes on telecom and internet usage.

— waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com