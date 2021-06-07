UAE building materials sector well positioned towards recovery

With the new line up of products, Danube Building Materials has ensured its position as a one-stop shop providing its clients with everything that they need under one roof

The UAE’s building materials and construction sector is securely and strategically positioned to take on various challenges and opportunities as the world recovers from the months of disruption to the global economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Rizwan Sajan, chairman and founder of Danube Group.

Speaking on the sidelines of the recent INDEX 2021 exhibition, Sajan shared details on the latest trends in the industry, and how Danube was expanding its portfolio with several new product launches.

“In today’s business, you always need to be ahead of the market, and you cannot be seen as doing the same thing over and over again,” he told Khaleej Times, adding that the event was the perfect opportunity for the company to showcase some of its latest products.

Danube Building Materials showcased six new product lines, which are in line with the latest international trends. These include the Dupont Corian Solid surface, the pioneer in tabletops; as well as MR Walls, designed walls with the touches of Designer Mario Romano and made with the same Dupont Corian solid surface product. As the sole distributor, Danube will showcase the Laminates of leading US manufacturer Wilsonart.

In addition, Danube also introduced the new Melamine Faced Chipboard Innovus Portuguese brand. Other premier showcased products included a new partnership for wood coats and paints with Italian brand Citver; Legnostone, a product Stone & Plastic Composite flooring from Attico Floors - Italy.

Sajan also looked back on how the home interiors business had fared during the months of the lockdown. “We found that a lot of residents actually took the time to upgrade and spruce up their homes. This was mainly because they were spending more time at home and in their garden. As a result of not being able to go on holidays and vacation, many residents had the funds to refresh their home interiors. Our garden segment has also been doing great since many people welcomed the chance to spend more time safely enjoying the fresh air in their gardens.”

He also noted that customization has been identified as the “need of the hour” and that several of the new products reflect this approach in design. “We want to work with local designers to ensure that they have access to the latest innovative products.”

Sajan added that he wanted to extend his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and the Dubai government for making such events such as INDEX 2021 possible, showcasing the increased public confidence in getting back to normal life in ahead of the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai. Following the challenging times posed by the Covid-19 pandemic on the global market, he observed that there were “very promising signs” in the GCC region, especially in the UAE as demand for property grows and many projects commence.

