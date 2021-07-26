Travelling? Insurance is the first thing you should pack

The cost of hospital care for Covid-19 patients around the globe is exorbitant, so having travel insurance is indeed your safety ticket

A lot of countries have emerged from lockdowns and begun lifting travel restrictions; the list of where people can travel to without restrictions includes Dubai, Egypt, Maldives, Seychelles, Jordan, Malta, France, Italy, Greece, etc. While these countries have reopened for international tourists we recommend not to forget the extensive preparation to ensure that your journey turns out to be sheer fruitful and a safe one. We advise you to be equipped with the required precautionary measure of buying travel insurance, which can save you from not falling into bigger trouble while you’re travelling to a different country.

The cost of hospital care for Covid-19 patients around the globe is exorbitant, so having travel insurance is indeed your safety ticket, which will help you tackling the medical expenses arising due to Covid-19. If the insured, after a positive PCR test, are sent to compulsory quarantine while the policy is in force, a fixed amount of cash will be provided to the insured as stated in the schedule of benefits for up to a maximum of 14 days. The amount is paid on top of any of the insured’s existing medical benefits.

Apart from the pandemic, your travel insurance will also provide coverage for hospitalisation due to any medical emergency or accident in the country you plan to visit. Do make sure that you buy a comprehensive coverage, as it is always advised to buy a travel policy with maximum sum insured, because healthcare expenses in foreign countries are much higher. A comprehensive travel insurance policy will also cover minor out-patient expenses. A reputable insurance company would cover your hospitalisation fees, ambulance service charge, surgery cost, outpatient treatment cost, visit to medical practitioners (related to your emergency injury) and even for the prescribed medicines (related to the injury).

In case of non-medical emergencies like if your bags are stolen, most travel insurance plans include the reimbursement for some or all of the items (luggage loss per kg up to 40kg). You just need to be sure to file a police report as that would be necessary for making a claim. If your passport is stolen, some plans will cover the cost of the same, but if your wallet is stolen, you won’t be able to claim the missing cash. In the case of expensive gear, be sure you have receipts for all your gear to make sure it’s sufficiently covered if you happen to file your claim.

Cancellation of flights has become common especially after the pandemic, leaving travellers in distress at the last minute. At the same time, medical emergencies and natural disasters can also be a cause of your trip getting cancelled. Travel insurance comes handy in situations like these; with a travel insurance plan, you are safeguarded from additional expenses in the event of trip cancellation.

Travel insurance also provides coverage for medical evacuation due to accidents or natural disasters. In case of any death during the travel, the cost incurred for the repatriation of mortal remains to the home country is also compensated through the travel insurance plan.

Travel insurance has become a must-have in the holiday checklist. When you spend thousands of dirhams on a trip, it is probably worth a couple of hundred to make sure you get your money back if the trip doesn’t go as planned. For a single trip without Covid cover the travel insurance plan starts from Dh105 onward and with Covid cover from Dh263 onwards.

Do check the list of inclusions while buying your travel policy because in case something goes wrong, you will have a financial backstop wherein you’ll won't have to pay for everything out of your pocket.

The writer is of CEO of Policybazaar.ae. Views expressed are his own and do not reflect the publication's policy.